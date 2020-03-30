THOMS Aviation and Automotive Products include Antibacterial and Antiviral Protection for Covid-19 and Other Pathogens



THOMS’ Current Customers Include Transavia, KLM Cityhopper and EasyJet

HOUSTON, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company , today announced it has entered into joint marketing and distribution agreements with THOMS Aviation , THOMS Automotive , and EXEGi Trading Company (based in the Netherlands) to expand its nano products portfolio and form a reciprocal nanotechnology product supply and distribution network in the transportation industry in key markets. The agreement provides a mutual option for the companies to invest in the other for up to 20% ownership.

Per the terms of the agreement, C-Bond will become a distributor of THOMS’ and EXEGi’s suite of complementary nanotechnology products for planes, trains and automobiles. Among other products, C-Bond will distribute THOMS’s Virus Protection cleaner, a nanotechnology-based chemical treatment that cleans and disinfects interior surfaces for a minimum of 7 days. THOMS has used this product with multiple major airlines in the European Union like Transavia, EasyJet, Corendon Dutch Airlines and KLM Cityhopper, and it is a key tool in the fight against the spread of pathogens such as COVID-19.

C-Bond will also have the ability to market THOMS’ Automotive and EXEGi Trading products, which include interior and exterior cleaning and performance products, to its transportation customers in the U.S. Additionally, THOMS Aviation, THOMS Automotive and EXEGi Trading Company will distribute C-Bond products in the European Union.

“THOMS and EXEGi have developed a superior nanotechnology cleaning solution to sanitize and disinfect against Covid-19 and other pathogens, and have collectively built a comprehensive global distribution network. We believe they are an ideal niche partner to help us grow our nanotechnology product portfolio,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond. “This strategic partnership represents an incredible opportunity to cross-sell products from our increasingly robust product suite into a diverse global client base, with the unique option of taking an equity stake in our partner if we deem appropriate. Together, our companies have the potential to create significant long-term shareholder value while addressing key global headwinds such as COVID-19.”

“We are excited to partner with a thought leader like C-Bond Systems to provide our protective product expertise and distribution network to complement their impressive product line and network,” said Thomas de Boer, Chief Executive Officer of THOMS Aviation and Raymond Donker, Managing Director of THOMS Automotive. “C-Bond is one of the industry's leading names in nanotechnology solutions and we look forward to working closely with the management team at C-Bond as we jointly scale operations globally.”

About THOMS Aviation

THOMS Aviation company offers Aviation Services which comprise of Aircraft Exterior Cleaning and Interior Deep Cleaning in Schiphol, Rotterdam and Eindhoven airports, but also started Q4 2019 in Berlin at Tegel and Schonefeld airports. THOMS Aviation is committed to minimizing the environmental impact of its operations through the adoption of sustainable practices and continual improvement in environmental performance. We accept the 'Duty of Care' imposed by legislation as the minimum standard to be set and maintained, and we aim to develop a sustainable business that is financially viable, environmentally sustainable, and socially equitable. For more information please visit www.thoms-aviation.com .

About THOMS Automotive

THOMS Automotive provides services primarily for business users like fleet owners, fleet keepers, and government organizations on location. At THOMS Automotive we work ecologically responsibly. On an average bass we save about 250 liters of drinking water per car by using our Dry Wash procedure as compared to the traditional car wash services. For more information please visit www.thoms-automotive.com .

About EXEGi Trading Company

Dutch-based EXEGi Trading Company is the sole producer and dealer of THOMS and C-Bond products. Some of its core businesses are cleaning, enhancement and protection products. EXEGi partners with Chrisal, https://www.chrisal.com/#/, to provide leading-edge probiotic disinfecting materials.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond NanoShield®, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website at www.cbondsystems.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that C-Bond Systems will become a distributor of THOMS’ and EXEGi’s suite of complementary nanotechnology products for planes, trains and automobiles; the likelihood that C-Bond will distribute THOMS’s Virus Protection cleaner, a nanotechnology-based chemical treatment that cleans and disinfects interior surfaces for a minimum of 7 days; the likelihood that C-Bond will also have the ability to market THOMS’ Automotive and EXEGi Trading products, which include interior and exterior cleaning and performance products, to its transportation customers in the U.S.; the likelihood that THOMS Aviation, THOMS Automotive and EXEGi Trading Company will distribute C-Bond products in the European Union; the likelihood that our companies have the potential to create significant long-term shareholder value while addressing key global headwinds such as COVID-19; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 14, 2019, August 12, 2019, and May 10, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

