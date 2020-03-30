STRATHROY, Ontario, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) today announces that Landon Roedding has tendered his resignation as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.



The Eve & Co Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Roedding for his tireless and invaluable contributions to the Company as the CFO since October 2018. His demonstrated financial acumen and senior executive experience have been critical during this time.

The Board has appointed Rory Taylor as Interim Chief Financial Officer, while the Board commences a search for a permanent successor to Mr. Roedding. Mr. Taylor previously served as the Company’s Controller and has over 10 years of public company experience in senior financial roles for various international mining companies.

Mr. Taylor’s appointment is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT EVE & CO INCORPORATED

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd., holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil and has received EU GMP certification. Natural MedCo Ltd. was Canada’s first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.

The Company’s website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Melinda Rombouts

President and Chief Executive Officer

Eve & Co Incorporated

Telephone: (855) 628-6337