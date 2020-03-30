New York, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Men’s Swimwear Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05878564/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global men’s swimwear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in number of swimming pools. In addition, increasing participation in swimming activities by elderly and physically disabled is anticipated to boost the growth of the global men’s swimwear market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global men’s swimwear market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for global men’s swimwear market growth

This study identifies increasing participation in swimming activities by elderly and physically disabled as the prime reasons driving the global men’s swimwear market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global men’s swimwear market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global men’s swimwear market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Arena Spa, Authentic Brands Group LLC, Boardriders Inc., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Marquee Brands, Perry Ellis International Inc. and PVH Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05878564/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001