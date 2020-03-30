ATLANTA, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced an unprecedented increase in efforts in coordination with the President’s Coronavirus Taskforce, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and State health agencies. UPS Healthcare and UPS operations all over the world are working with many companies and agencies across the public and private sectors.
“UPS’s dedicated people, global network and public-private partnerships are creating a powerful combination for rapid deployment of protective equipment and test kits throughout the U.S., and around the world,” said UPS Chairman and CEO, David Abney. “UPS Healthcare has the expertise and experience to move vital, life-saving medicines, medical devices, diagnostic specimens and supplies everywhere they are needed.”
UPS today announced a stepped up collaboration with FEMA to provide supply chain services for the agency’s distribution of PPE and necessary materials throughout the U.S., including respirators, N95 masks, and gloves for use by healthcare workers across the country. As part of the collaboration, FEMA will gain access to UPS’s expansive Worldport® facilities in Louisville for temporary staging of critical shipments from overseas.
Additionally, UPS is working with an array of government agencies and companies to support swift transportation of test kits, PPE, supplies and medical devices, with particularly noteworthy examples including:
UPS is a significant part of the fabric of the global economy. The company transports more than three percent of global GDP and about six percent of U.S. GDP daily. UPS employees are proud of the critical role the company plays for its customers, communities and the economies in countries where it operates – and the role UPS experts are playing in support of the President’s Coronavirus Taskforce.
UPS Healthcare provides extensive services ranging from healthcare-licensed distribution space, supply chain management, to temperature-control packaging and shipping, storage and fulfillment of medical devices, labs and clinical trial specimens. With capabilities for GDP- and GMP-compliant transport of critical shipments, UPS Healthcare’s global infrastructure, monitoring and tracking capabilities, and private data protection are well-suited to help those on the front lines to flatten the curve of this virus’s impact.
“The global UPS Healthcare team has mobilized in extraordinary ways around the world to bring all of our expertise, and highly specialized capabilities to serve the urgent needs of our healthcare and life science customers,” said UPS Healthcare President Wes Wheeler. “Our strength is our ability to be nimble in times of emergencies, whether natural disasters or pandemics, so we will continue to do our part to help us all through this challenge.”
To hear Wes Wheeler’s and MedVantx CEO Robert Feeney’s new UPS Longitudes Radio podcast on the importance of logistics in a crisis, click here.
