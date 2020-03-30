Millicom announces change of date of Annual General Meeting

Luxembourg, March 30, 2020 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”) announced today that it will now hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 25, 2020. The AGM was initially scheduled to be held on May 5, 2020.

Millicom will take appropriate measures to ensure that the AGM is conducted in accordance with recommendations from authorities regarding COVID-19 and all applicable laws.

Millicom will publish the convening notice for the AGM no less than 30 days before the new AGM date.

