VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning”, the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”) announced today the release of our 2019 Sustainability Report detailing our progress in people, safety, environment, product stewardship, communities and ethics and governance.
“As we focus on the health and wellness of our employees and communities while serving our customers safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to take a moment to acknowledge our sustainability successes achieved in 2019,” said Scott Thomson, President and CEO of Finning International. “We are proud of how our employees live our values every day and continue to positively challenge what is possible to achieve together on our sustainability journey.”
Key highlights in our 2019 Sustainability Report include:
This year’s report is complemented by a Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) supplemental information package which outlines our governance for sustainability, stakeholder engagement, material sustainability topics, and management approach. Both documents are available on www.finning.com.
ABOUT FINNING:
Finning International Inc. is the world’s largest Caterpillar equipment dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for more than 85 years. Finning sells, rents and provides parts and service for equipment and engines to help customers maximize productivity. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom and Ireland.
