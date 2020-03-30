VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning”, the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”) announced today the release of our 2019 Sustainability Report detailing our progress in people, safety, environment, product stewardship, communities and ethics and governance.



“As we focus on the health and wellness of our employees and communities while serving our customers safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to take a moment to acknowledge our sustainability successes achieved in 2019,” said Scott Thomson, President and CEO of Finning International. “We are proud of how our employees live our values every day and continue to positively challenge what is possible to achieve together on our sustainability journey.”

Key highlights in our 2019 Sustainability Report include:

Reduced our significant injury frequency by 44% from 2018;

Embedded inclusion in our human resources and operational processes with 100% of Finning executives establishing a goal to build inclusive and diverse teams;

Increased the number of components remanufactured at our OEM facility by 10% from 2018, and diverted at least 10,000 tonnes of metal from scrap yards or landfills;

Reduced our total absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 4% from 2018;

Strengthened our responsible supply chain by implementing a new Supplier Code of Conduct;

Innovated with Caterpillar Inc. to operate 21 autonomous machines in our regions;

Launched a new customer online platform called my.finning.com to help customers better plan equipment downtime and predict delivery times and to optimize the Company’s inventory; and

Engaged more than 200,000 youth through STEM partnerships.

This year’s report is complemented by a Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) supplemental information package which outlines our governance for sustainability, stakeholder engagement, material sustainability topics, and management approach. Both documents are available on www.finning.com .

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elisha McCallum

Director, Global Communications

(778) 668-0185

elisha.mccallum@finning.com

www.finning.com



ABOUT FINNING:

Finning International Inc. is the world’s largest Caterpillar equipment dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for more than 85 years. Finning sells, rents and provides parts and service for equipment and engines to help customers maximize productivity. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom and Ireland.