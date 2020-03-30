Vancouver, BC, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, sports technology company FORM announced the FORM Smart Swim Goggles as a winner of the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2020. The prestigious Red Dot award recognizes the FORM goggles for outstanding innovation, industry-leading design quality, and the unique experience they deliver to users.



Launched in August of 2019, the FORM goggles are the first premium swimming goggles with a see-through, augmented-reality display that delivers performance metrics in real-time. Metrics like split times, distance, stroke rate, pace per 100, and calories are displayed directly in the swimmer’s line of sight, while they swim. The premium design delivers best-in-class fit and durability while unobtrusively integrating patented optic, display, and machine learning technology so that the goggles look and feel just like a typical pair of swim goggles.

“We’re incredibly excited that Red Dot has acknowledged our best-in-class design through this esteemed award,” said Dan Eisenhardt, Founder and CEO of FORM. “Our mission as a company is to break down the barriers between what swimming is and what it could be. Designing a pair of goggles that display metrics in real-time without compromising on premium materials, excellent fit and durability, is an enormous piece of that puzzle.”

The FORM goggles are built using industry-leading manufacturing processes and high-grade materials, including FDA-certified silicone eye seals and the same chemical-resistant, anti-fog technology used in diving masks. The highly miniaturized onboard computer detects what you’re doing as you swim, and the user's data is instantly viewable through the goggles’ patented waveguide display technology. The FORM goggles use freeform optics so the display appears as though the data is floating in front of you when you swim. Post swim, your data then syncs with the companion FORM Swim App, where you can access metrics after your swim, analyse performance, engage with the community, and share your progress.

“Our top design goal was first and foremost to make a really great pair of swim goggles,” said Steve Johns, Director Product Design and Manufacturing at FORM. “We’re proud of how the FORM goggles look and feel the way you’d expect regular swim goggles to look and feel. At the same time, we’ve woven in the use of premium quality materials for elevated comfort, performance and durability. We’ve also made the technology as unobtrusive as possible, so it never impedes the swimmer.”

More than 6,500 products were submitted for consideration for the 2020 Red Dot Award, from designers and companies in over 60 countries around the world. The international jury consists of experts from different disciplines and has been convening for 65 years in order to select the year’s best designs. The distinction “Red Dot” has become established internationally as one of the most sought-after seals of quality for good design. In order to appraise the diversity in the field of design in a professional manner, the award is broken down into three disciplines: the Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. Each competition is organized once every year.

The FORM goggles are available at www.formswim.com and on Amazon in the U.S., Canada, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Australia and Japan. The FORM Swim App is available as a free download from the App Store and Google Play™ .

About FORM

Founded in 2016 in Vancouver, Canada, FORM is a sports technology company with a simple mission: to break down the barriers between what swimming is and what it could be. The company’s founder and CEO, Dan Eisenhardt, swam competitively for 14 years before starting his career as a sports technology entrepreneur. His previous company, Recon Instruments, was founded in 2008, introduced the world’s first smart eyewear for sports in 2010, and was acquired by Intel Corporation in 2015. At FORM, Dan is joined by a team of industry veterans with decades of combined expertise in sports-eyewear design, activity-tracking algorithms, and augmented-reality optics.

Images

