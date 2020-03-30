New York, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Retail Logistics Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05878561/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global retail logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in international retailing. In addition, use of sustainable logistics is anticipated to boost the growth of the global retail logistics market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global retail logistics market is segmented as below:

Type:

• Conventional Retail Logistics

• E-Commerce Retail Logistics



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for global retail logistics market growth

This study identifies use of sustainable logistics as the prime reasons driving the global retail logistics market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global retail logistics market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global retail logistics market, including some of the vendors such as C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Post AG, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP, Ryder System Inc., United Parcel Service Inc. and XPO Logistics Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

