Self-guided online courses are now available for free to help K-12 students supplement their learning while school facilities are closed and classes move to virtual learning

CALGARY, Alberta, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. today announced that it is giving families free access to comprehensive, immersive digital educational programming for children and youth as school facilities are closed and students move to virtual learning modules due to the threat posed by COVID-19.

Through a new partnership with EVERFI — an international social impact education innovator — Shaw is making available research-backed online programming designed to give K-12 students access to curriculum aligned topics that are most relevant to young people today, including personal health, financial education, mental health, digital wellness and more.

The modules are available today for all Canadians for free by visiting shaw.ca/shaw-helps/everfi.

“Families are now facing a new reality of being at home together all day, every day, which, for many parents, has meant that they have had to take on a new more formal role of teacher in addition to all of their other work and household responsibilities,” said Paul McAleese, incoming President, Shaw Communications. “Through its comprehensive and immersive digital course materials, EVERFI is helping change the way people think about education. By bringing these online courses to families, we hope to give families peace of mind and kids exciting and engaging learning experiences.”

"At this time of uncertainty, when millions of school-aged children around the world are turning to distance learning, we are happy to be able to help our strategic partners make much needed educational content available to families in need," said Tom Parisi, Executive Vice President of K-12, EVERFI. "Shaw's commitment to providing education that covers social-emotional learning and health and wellness, as well as financial education, is exactly what is needed to support students and families during this tumultuous period."

EVERFI’s mission is to leverage technology to build scalable and innovative educational solutions that educate and empower people and transform communities. Founded in 2008, EVERFI has worked with schools, educational institutions, companies and communities worldwide and is a recognized leader in digital educational programming that addresses the most challenging issues affecting society.

Digital courses will be available to students for free until the end of June 2020.

#ShawHelps

Today’s announcement is the latest of several #ShawHelps initiatives designed to keep individuals, families, and communities connected and supported while they observe physical distancing and self-isolation protocols during the COVID-19 crisis. Other areas of support have included:

Donating $1 million to support Community Food Centres Canada as they work to help reduce food insecurity amongst vulnerable Canadians during this time of crisis.

Giving two months of free internet service to low-income families who are part of the Government of Canada’s ‘Connecting Families’ program.

The opening of Shaw Go WiFi across Western Canada, which has given people access to the country’s largest WiFi network for free.

Giving Freedom Mobile customers with a rate plan of 3GB of Freedom LTE data or less — including those who have no data allotment — an extra 2GB of extra data for free to ensure they have the data certainty they need.

Giving all Shaw Cable and Shaw Direct customers free access to several TV channels at no additional cost to keep their families informed and entertained, including CBC News Network, CTV News Channel, Treehouse and Disney Jr.

Ensuring our customers continue to have the data they need to live their lives by not having hard data caps on our internet plans and not limiting our customers’ internet data use.

A full list of these and other #ShawHelps initiatives can be found at shaw.ca/shaw-helps

