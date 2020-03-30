Dublin, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Security - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mobile Security Market accounted for $2.52 billion in 2018. Factors driving market growth are the increasing numbers of mobile phone users around the globe, advancements in mobile devices, and growing acceptance of third-party applications. However, the availability of free mobile security solutions may hinder market growth.



Mobile security is the protection of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and the networks they connect to from threats and vulnerabilities linked with wireless computing. The after-effects of a harmful third-party gaining access to personal financial information could be disastrous and irreparable.



By deployment mode, the cloud segment is likely to experience huge demand during the forecast period as most vendors in the mobile security market offer cloud-based mobile security solutions. The acceptance of cloud-based mobile security solutions is anticipated to grow due to benefits such as uncomplicated maintenance of generated data, cost-effectiveness, scalability, and efficient management of these solutions. The cloud deployment mode offers web-based management and enterprise-class security for endpoints.



Some of the key players profiled in the Mobile Security Market include McAfee, Microsoft, IBM, Kaspersky Lab , BlackBerry, Samsung, Sophos, Trend Micro, Symantec, Mobileiron, Panda Security, F-Secure, ESET, Citrix Systems, Quick Heal Technologies, CrowdStrike , VMware, and Keeper Security.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Mobile Security Market, By Deployment Mode

5.1 Introduction

5.2 On-premises

5.3 Cloud



6 Global Mobile Security Market, By Operating System

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Android

6.3 iPhone Operating System (iOS)

6.4 Windows

6.5 Blackberry



7 Global Mobile Security Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises



8 Global Mobile Security Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Enterprise Services

8.3 Enterprise Solutions



9 Global Mobile Security Market, By Threat Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Eavesdropping

9.3 Unauthorized Access

9.4 Unlicensed Application

9.5 Mobile Malware

9.6 Theft & Loss



10 Global Mobile Security Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Malware Removal

10.3 Firewall

10.4 Sim Card

10.5 Anti-virus

10.6 E-mail Spam Blocking



11 Global Mobile Security Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Individual User

11.3 Enterprise

11.3.1 Retail and Ecommerce

11.3.2 Government, Aerospace, and Defense

11.3.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

11.3.4 Telecommunications and IT

11.3.5 Wholesale Trade

11.3.6 Energy and Utilities

11.3.7 Travel and Hospitality

11.3.8 Consumer Electronics

11.3.9 Healthcare and Life Sciences

11.3.10 Education

11.3.11 Manufacturing and Automotive



12 Global Mobile Security Market, By Geography



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling



McAfee

Microsoft

IBM

Kaspersky Lab

BlackBerry

Samsung

Sophos

Trend Micro

Symantec

Mobileiron

Panda Security

F-Secure

ESET

Citrix Systems

Quick Heal Technologies

CrowdStrike

VMware

Keeper Security



