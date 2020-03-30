DUBAI, UAE, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Projected to witness a moderate growth outlook over the following years, global 4,4-dichlorodiphenyl sulfone (DCDPS) market is gathering impetus from engineered plastics application. The DCDPS market will expand at approximately 4% CAGR over the projection period (2019-2029). Moreover, electrical industry will fuel the demand for high performance sulfone polymers through 2029, says Fact.MR analyst.

“Continued utilization of sulfone polymers in medical, automobile and aircraft industry is supporting the growth of market. 4,4-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone is extensively used in the production of highly sought-after sulfone polymers such as polysulfone, polyethersulfone, and polyphenylsulfone,” finds Fact.MR.

Request PDF sample of the 170-page report on the 4,4-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) Market - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4585

4,4-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) Market – Key Findings

Industrial grade DCDPS continues to be preferred by manufacturers across the globe.

Engineered plastics application will generate substantial demand for DCDPS through 2029.

In terms of production, emerging Asian economies such as India will lead the market during the forecast period.

South Asia & Oceania collectively account for majority share in the global DCDPS market.

4,4-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) Market – Key Driving Factors

Growing adoption of DCDPS in pharma applications such as for anti-leprosy drug production is driving the market growth.

Greater investments by market players in high-growth regions such as China and India are complementing the market growth.

Heightening demand for DCDPS for certain organic intermediates is contributing substantially to overall market growth.

Chemically and thermally resistant sulfone polymers are favoring the growth of market.

Explore the complete 4,4-dichlorodiphenyl sulfone market report with detailed market segmentation, 184 illustrative figures, and 84 data tables at –

https://www.factmr.com/report/4585/4-4dichlorodiphenyl-sulfone-dcdps-market

4,4-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) Market – Key Restraints

Highly consolidated market nature is challenging for emerging companies and new entrants to gain significant market share.

Competitive Landscape

Global 4,4-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) market is a highly consolidated landscape with top players occupying the leading market share. Major players profiled in this Fact.MR’s study include, but are not limited to, Vertellus Holdings Inc., TCI Chemicals Private Limited, Solvay S.A., Aarti Industries Limited, Banchem Intermediates, Jiujiang Zhongxing Medicine Chemical Co. Ltd., and Atul Limited. Prominent players are working in collaboration with end-use industry players, and suppliers to ensure effective supply chain management. Solvay introduced a new line of production for sulfone in 2019 which caters to variegated sectors such as coatings, paints and automotive.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers in-depth commentary on the 4,4-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) market. The study provides compelling insights on the 4,4-Dichlorodiphenyl Sulfone (DCDPS) market on the basis of grade (industrial grade, pharma grade, reagent grade), application (engineered plastics, polysulfone, polyethersulfone, polyphenylsulfone, pharmaceutical) across five regions (Americas, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Chemical & Materials Landscape

Thermal Conductive Adhesives Market – Obtain comprehensive analysis on the global thermal conductive adhesives market through Fact.MR’s study covering cutting-edge technologies, and major growth influencers for 2019-2029.

2,3,6-trimethylphenol Market – Fact.MR’s latest report on the global 2,3,6-trimethylphenol market covers crucial trends, opportunities, restraints, and drivers during the projection period (2020-2030).

Automotive Wrap Films Market – Get detailed forecast and analysis on the global automotive wrap films market through Fact.MR’s study covering historical data, and key influencing factors for 2019-2029.

About Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the veteran research team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of over thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has scrutinized the Chemical & Materials industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Fact.MR's latest chemical industry market reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/