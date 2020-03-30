ALHAMBRA, Calif., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, announced today that it has received the 2019 Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems (IDS) 5-Star Supplier Excellence Award for performance and partnership. As a 5-Star Award winner, EMCORE has achieved 100% scores in quality and delivery (or Qualitative Data Index rating of 5), demonstrated good financial health and is endorsed across Raytheon.



Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business instituted the annual Supplier Excellence Awards program to recognize suppliers who have provided outstanding service and partnership in exceeding customer requirements. Award candidates are judged on certain criteria, including overall quality, on-time delivery and demonstrated commitment to continuous improvement. A 5-Star recognition is the highest level of recognition a Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems business supplier can achieve for excellence in quality and performance, and EMCORE was one of 14 companies selected.

“On behalf of our entire navigation business team, I would like to thank Raytheon IDS for awarding EMCORE the Supplier Excellence Award for the past 3-years,” said Jeffrey Rittichier, President and CEO of EMCORE. “It’s been a great pleasure working with Raytheon to create innovative solutions that meet their unique product requirements. We look forward to many more fruitful years of productive partnership,” added Mr. Rittichier.

“Our many years of ongoing collaboration with Raytheon in support of their programs at both EMCORE and Systron Donner Inertial have been extremely rewarding for our teams,” said David Hoyh, Director of Global Sales & Marketing at EMCORE. “Our expert staffs in Concord and Alhambra have worked diligently to achieve the performance standards required to achieve this award, and I thank them for their dedication, skill and excellence,” added Mr. Hoyh.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband transport, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical sensing, and cloud data centers. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com.

Forward-looking statements:

The information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include statements regarding EMCORE's plans, strategies, business prospects, growth opportunities, changes, and trends in our business and expansion into new markets. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about EMCORE and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the following: (a) the rapidly evolving markets for EMCORE's products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; (b) EMCORE's historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of products and customers in any period; (c) delays and other difficulties in commercializing new products; (d) the failure of new products: (i) to perform as expected without material defects, (ii) to be manufactured at acceptable volumes, yields, and cost, (iii) to be qualified and accepted by our customers, and (iv) to successfully compete with products offered by our competitors; (e) uncertainties concerning the availability and cost of commodity materials and specialized product components that we do not make internally; (f) actions by competitors; and (g) other risks and uncertainties discussed under Item 1A - Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, as updated by our subsequent periodic reports. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and EMCORE undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

