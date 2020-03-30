Company Deemed a Critical Industry By Depart of Homeland Security

PHOENIX, AZ, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTC: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today provided a summary update of domestic operations across all markets. The Company has been deemed a critical industry as classified by the Department of Homeland Security. As a result of this classification, the Company is permitted to maintain fully functioning daily operations in all markets, including Florida, Louisiana, Texas and California. The Company is also fully permitted to conduct interstate business with clients and wholesale distribution partners in the Northeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic markets.

Despite the uncertainty created by the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Company has been highly proactive and is still very active in its marketing and customer support. A few notable highlights of recent success by region are as follows:

In the Southeast region, the Company began scaling its single largest client, a multistate electric utility operator. The Company had successfully won a new calibration gas contract with this client for approximately $0.4 million in incremental sales earlier in 2020. The Company also successfully won a new piece of business for equipment and hard goods sales from an existing industrial gas client. This incremental revenue is expected to add approximately $0.3 million in new sales in 2020. Lastly, the Company has added a major new client in the central Gulf Coast market. This was one of the Company’s top prospects in that market, and it is expected to generate in excess of $0.5 million in new annual sales as the pandemic subsides.

In the South region, the Company has advanced several major new revenue opportunities. First, the Company has solicited several prominent historical acetylene distributors in the Louisiana and Houston markets to begin selling MagneGas. The Company has historically operated an acetylene distribution facility in Tyler, TX and is aggressively looking to convert much of the local market to MagneGas. The Company is also actively exploring the opportunity to expand organically into the Dallas market.

In the West region, the Company has successfully secured a large scale helium solution. For the past 18 months, there has been a national helium shortage. This new capability is expected to add up to $0.2 million in monthly revenues in California. The Company has also seen immediate positive response to the newly revised MagneGas pricing strategy in this market.

“We are very encouraged by our team’s recent successes,” commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis Fuels. “The current situation with regards to the Coronavirus has created a significant amount of uncertainty, particularly in the capital markets. We are very fortunate that our business is a required and critical component of the US economy in the markets we serve. This federal status has given us the ability to focus on serving our clients while preserving our valued work force.”

“We serve a number of critical industries, including agriculture, hospitals and medical facilities, refineries, power plants, repair shops, grocery stores, and a wide range of other clients that many investors would not otherwise realize we work with every day,” continued Mr. Mahoney.

“We have found that in many markets we serve, the larger competitors have pulled back, trying to serve their clients from centralized hubs. This slows down customer service and delays critical products these customers need. In clear contrast, we are open for business every day, and we are aggressively calling these clients to let them know we are local and can immediately provide for their industrial gas and welding supply needs.”

“Being available, being responsive, and being a trusted partner in these difficult times is already winning us market share. With the added marketing edge from MagneGas, we feel we can capitalize on the times to benefit our clients and grow our business,” concluded Mr. Mahoney.

