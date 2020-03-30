30 March, 2020.

Company Announcement 2/2020





Nordic Shipholding A/S — Financial calendar 2020 – Update

Due to COVID-19 and the Danish Government’s ban on gatherings comprising more than 10 people, the annual general meeting is postponed from 23 April 2020 to 4 June 2020.

The remaining dates remain unchanged.





The updated Financial Calendar for 2020 is as follows:



22 April 2020 Deadline for any shareholder’s request to include specific items on the Agenda for the Annual General Meeting

27 May 2020 Q1 result 2020

4 June 2020 Annual General Meeting

29 August 2020 Half year result 2020



25 November 2020 Q3 result 2020





For further information please contact

Knud Pontoppidan, Chairman of the Board, Nordic Shipholding A/S (+45) 3929 1000