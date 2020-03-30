New York, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Managed Print Services Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05878549/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global managed print services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of MPS by SMEs. In addition, increased adoption of MPS by SMEs is anticipated to boost the growth of the global managed print services market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global managed print services market is segmented as below:

Deployment:

• Cloud-Based

• On-Premise

• Hybrid



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global managed print services market growth

This study identifies increased adoption of MPS by SMEs as the prime reasons driving the global managed print services market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global managed print services market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global managed print services market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as ARC Document Solutions Inc., Canon Inc., Exela Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., KYOCERA Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Toshiba Corp. and Xerox Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

