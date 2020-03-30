COSTA MESA, Calif., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, announced today it will offer a special one day, buy-one-burrito, get-one free on Thursday, April 2 for National Burrito Day, as a gesture to make it easier for customers to enjoy one of El Pollo Loco’s delicious burritos and share one with a friend or family member.



“We recognize that it is a tough time economically for everyone, and we’re grateful that we can be there for our community during this time,” said Bernard Acoca, President & Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco. “We wanted to offer a small gesture to make it a little easier on our customers to enjoy one of their favorite products from us, our burritos, and give one to someone they love.”

The “Buy A Burrito, Give a Burrito” promotion – in which a customer purchasing a burrito will also receive a free burrito to share with a loved one - can be redeemed with this coupon at participating restaurants or by using a Loco Rewards code within the El Pollo Loco mobile app.

