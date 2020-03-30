Bagsværd, Denmark, 30 March 2020 – On 5 February 2020, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 17 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 5 February 2020.
Under the programme, initiated 5 February 2020, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 2.9 billion in the period from 5 February 2020 to 4 May 2020.
Since the announcement as of 23 March 2020, the following transactions have been made:
|Number of
B shares
|Average
purchase price
|Transaction
value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|3,840,000
|1,571,827,702
|23 March 2020
|135,000
|352.71
|47,615,969
|24 March 2020
|130,000
|358.21
|46,567,603
|25 March 2020
|130,000
|364.53
|47,388,349
|26 March 2020
|130,000
|375.07
|48,759,710
|27 March 2020
|130,000
|376.56
|48,952,200
|Accumulated under the programme
|4,495,000
|1,811,111,533
The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.
Transactions related to Novo Nordisk’s incentive programmes have resulted in a net transfer from Novo Nordisk of 10,425 B shares in the period from 23 March 2020 to 27 March 2020. The shares in these transactions were not part of the Safe Harbour repurchase programme.
With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 54,523,609 B shares of DKK 0.20, corresponding to 2.3% of the share capital, as treasury shares. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,400,000,000 including treasury shares.
Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 17 billion during a 12-month period beginning 5 February 2020. As of 27 March 2020, Novo Nordisk has since 5 February 2020 repurchased a total of 4,495,000 B shares at an average share price of DKK 402.92 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 1,811,111,533.
Formats available: