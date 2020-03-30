FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion , a leading managed security services provider for highly distributed and small-to-medium enterprises and the IT providers that serve them, announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has awarded a 5-Star rating to Netsurion, in CRN’s 2020 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of the most rewarding partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an elite group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best in their partner programs.



“We’re truly honored to have been recognized by CRN in their 2020 Partner Program Guide,” said Netsurion’s senior vice president of channel and alliances, Guy Cunningham. “And we have to give credit where credit is due. We have highly engaged, innovative partners. Perhaps the thing we’ve done really well is listen to their needs and move quickly and effectively to support them.” Netsurion’s partners include MSPs, MSSPs, and VARs that aim to deliver their customers secure and agile networks based on SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) and SD-Branch (Software-Defined Branch Networking) solutions.

The Channel Company’s research team analyzed each vendor’s partner program to determine the 2020 5-Star ratings. Each were scored based on several factors, including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. Based on that assessment, the partner program with Netsurion stands among the elite technology suppliers in the IT channel, providing maximum value and support for solution providers.

“With the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers need partners that can keep pace and support their growing business,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Partner Program Guide features insight into the strengths and benefits of each company’s program to identify those that truly support and drive positive change within the IT channel.”

The 2020 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg .

About Netsurion

Netsurion powers secure and agile networks for highly distributed and small-to-medium enterprises and the IT providers that serve them. In such environments, the convergence of threat protection and network management are driving the need for greater interoperability between the NOC (network operations center) and the SOC (security operations center) as well as solutions that fuse technology and service to achieve optimal results. To this end, Netsurion has converged purpose-built network hardware, innovative security software, and flexible managed services. Netsurion’s SD-Branch solution, BranchSDO, is a comprehensive network management and security solution consisting of SD-WAN, next-gen security, cellular, Wi-Fi, and PCI DSS compliance tools and support. At the heart of the solution is the CXD, Netsurion’s SD-WAN edge appliance. Netsurion’s Security Operations solution, EventTracker, delivers advanced threat protection and compliance benefits in a variety of deployment options: a SIEM platform, a co-managed SIEM service with 24/7 SOC, and a managed SIEM for MSPs.



www.netsurion.com , Twitter: @Netsurion , LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/netsurion/



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn, and Facebook

