Portland, OR, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hybrid cloud market garnered $36.14 billion in 2017, and is expected to generate $171.93 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 21.7% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers an extensive analysis of top winning strategies, market size & estimations, driving factors & opportunities, market player positioning, and competition landscape.

Surge in need for computational power in organizations and increase in awareness regarding benefits of hybrid cloud fuel the growth of the global hybrid cloud market. However, rise in concerns regarding data security and privacy hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rapid rise in adoption among small- and large-sized organizations and augmented demand among various organizations to boost its IT service management capabilities would offer lucrative opportunities in coming years.

Based on component, the services segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 23.1% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increased adoption for its cost-effectiveness and ease in access. However, the solutions accounted for the highest market share, holding nearly two-thirds of the total revenue in 2017, and would maintain its highest share by 2025.

On the basis of service model, the SaaS segment contributed to the largest market share, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share in 2017. However, IaaS segment is projected to maintain the highest CAGR of 26.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on organization size, the small & medium enterprises segment held the largest contribution in terms of revenue, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total share in 2017. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America accounted for nearly half of the total share of the market in 2017, attributed to rise in number of cloud-based service providers in the area. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 25.3% from 2018 to 2025.

The leading market players discussed in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, VMware, Inc., Google LLC, Dell EMC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation (International Business Machines), Rackspace Inc., and Verizon Enterprise. They have adopted different strategies including partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and new product launches to maintain its leading position in the market.

March 25, 2020 09:38 ET | Source: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR , March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global prescriptive analytics market generated $1.96 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $12.35 billion by 2026, registering at a CAGR of 26.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Industry dynamics, key market segments, market trends and estimations, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape.

Rise in requirement for extensive market analytics solutions, emergence of new technologies including big data and IoT, and increase in demand for cloud-based predictive analytics drive the growth of the global prescriptive analytics market. Whereas, high cost of investment and intricate analytical workflow impede the market growth. On the other hand, rise in adoption of measures for cybercrime prediction and prevention and increase in expenditure on development of big data infrastructure offers new opportunities to the market.

The global prescriptive analytics market segmentation includes component, business function, deployment, industry vertical, and region. Based on business function, the market is divided into human resources, sales, marketing, finance, and operations. The operations segment held the largest market share in the global prescriptive analytics market, accounting for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the marketing segment is anticipated to grow the fastest CAGR of 28.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into healthcare, BFSI, IT and telecommunications, retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, government, and others, and others. The BFSI segment contributed for nearly one-fifth of the total share of the global prescriptive analytics market in 2018, and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the manufacturing segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 30.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The region across North America held the largest market share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global prescriptive analytics market. In contrary, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 29.5% from 2019 to 2026.

The key players analyzed in the report include IBM Corporation, Infor, Oracle Corporation, River Logic, Inc., Salesforce.com Inc, Teradata Corporation, Fair, Isaac and Company (FICO), SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Tibco Software Inc.

