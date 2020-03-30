Portland, OR, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global textile dyes market was estimated at $9.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit at $15.5 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and fluctuating market trends.

Increase in production of textiles in developing countries to meet the mounting consumer demand, low cost of labor, and rise in population are the prime factors, driving the growth of the global textile dyes industry. On the other hand, enactment of various health & environment regulations toward the use of textile dyes curtail down the growth to certain extent. However, development of new processes that minimizes the water wastage is projected to pave the way for several opportunities in the industry.

The disperse segment to dominate by 2026-

By dye type, the disperse segment garnered one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2026. Simultaneously, the reactive segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.2% till 2026. The other segments assessed in the report include Direct, VAT, Basic, and Acid.

The polyester segment to rule the roost-

By fiber type, the polyester segment held the major share, generating nearly half of the total market. The acrylic segment, on the other hand, would project the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the study period. The wool segment is also assessed in the market.

Asia-Pacific to lead the trail in terms of revenue-

By geography, Asia-Pacific contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to lead the trail by 2026. The same province would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.9% throughout the forecast period. The other regions analyzed in the report include North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

Frontrunners in the industry-

The key market players analyzed in the global textile dyes market report include Archroma, Chromatech Incorporated, Kiri Industries Ltd. (Kiri), Organic Dyes and Pigments, Agrofert S.A., DuPont., Hollindia International B.V., Huntsman Corporation, Jay Chemicals Industries Ltd., and Colourtex. These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their feats in the industry.

