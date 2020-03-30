New York, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global X-Ray Detector Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05878522/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global x-ray detector market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for x-ray system in different applications. In addition, digitization and integration of ai in radiography is anticipated to boost the growth of the global x-ray detector market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global x-ray detector market is segmented as below:

Application:

• Medical

• Security

• Others



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global x-ray detector market growth

This study identifies digitization and integration of ai in radiography as the prime reasons driving the global x-ray detector market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global x-ray detector market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global x-ray detector market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Agfa-Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Konica Minolta Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc. and Varex Imaging Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

