50 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on global mobile power generation equipment rentals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing infrastructural activities. In addition, rising demand from mining and oil and gas industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the global mobile power generation equipment rentals market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global mobile power generation equipment rentals market is segmented as below:

Product:

• Generator

• Turbine



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for global mobile power generation equipment rentals market growth

This study identifies rising demand from mining and oil and gas industry as the prime reasons driving the global mobile power generation equipment rentals market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global mobile power generation equipment rentals market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global mobile power generation equipment rentals market, including some of the vendors such as Aggreko Plc, APR Energy, Ashtead Group Plc, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., Herc Holdings Inc., Siemens AG and United Rentals Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

