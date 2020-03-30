﻿Gadplast ApS, related parties to Chief Executive Officer Frank Gad (Frank Gad is the Managing Director in Gadplast ApS and Gadplast ApS is a subsidiary of Frank Gad ApS) has today acquired 4,474 number of

shares in SP Group, ID code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 158.81 equal to DKK 710,498.04

and

Group Finance Manager, Tilde Kejlhof, has today acquired 1,500 number of shares in SP Group, ID code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 159.00, in total DKK 238,500.00.



For further details please see attached template.



Attachment