Bid procedure on 2 April 2020
|Certificate:
|Commercial paper issued in SEK by non-financial companies with a registered office in Sweden and with a remaining maturity of up to three months on the Bid date, i.e.-with the maturity date on 2 July 2020 at the latst.
|Bids:
|Counterparties may make one bid per Credit rating class and Bid date.
|Bid date:
|Thursday 2 April 2020
|Bid time:
|0900-0930 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
|Requested volume: (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 4 billion
|Highest permitted bid volume:
(corresponding nominal amount)
|The total bid volume from one Counterparty for the two Credit rating classes may not exceed SEK 4 billion.
No bid may contain Commercial paper in excess of SEK 250 million issued by the same issuer.
|Lowest permitted bid volume:
(corresponding nominal amount)
|The total bid volume from one Counterparty should not be less than SEK 100 million and not be less than SEK 50 million per Commercial paper (ISIN code).
|Credit rating classes:
|The requested volume is divided into two credit rating classes. Credit rating refers to the issuer’s credit rating.
Class 1: No less than a long-term credit rating of A- with S&P, A3 with Moody’s or A- with Fitch, and/or no less than a short-term credit rating of A-2 with S&P, P-2 with Moody’s or F2 with Fitch. If there are several credit ratings the highest will be
applied.
Class 2: No less than a long-term credit rating of BBB- with S&P, Baa3 with Moody’s or BBB- with Fitch and/or no less than a short-term credit rating of A-3 with S&P, P-3 with Moody’s and F3 with Fitch. If there are several credit ratings the highest will be applied.
|Price (purchase rate):
|Class 1: 0.65 per cent
Class 2: 0.85 per cent
|Expected allocation time:
|1000 (CEST) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date:
|Monday, 6 April 2020
|Delivery of Commercial paper:
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 30 March 2020
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
