The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market is estimated to be USD 41.0 billion in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% to reach USD 52.9 billion by 2025.



An increase in the number of automotive workshops in organized as well as unorganized market has resulted in the increased demand for tools and equipment that provide a quick and accurate diagnosis of a vehicle's problems. The automotive diagnostic scan tools market is anticipated to see a substantial growth in countries such as China, India, and Mexico, owing to the introduction of stringent emission regulations and the growing number of automotive workshops.



This has encouraged the manufacturers to develop different diagnostic scan tools per the requirements of the end-users. The diagnostic equipment/hardware segment is estimated to dominate the automotive diagnostic scan tools market in terms of value, followed by diagnostic software. However, the high cost of diagnostic equipment and deficiency of skilled laborers are inhibiting the growth of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market.



The Diagnostic Equipment/Hardware segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market in terms of value.



The diagnostic equipment/hardware segment is estimated to be the largest segment, by value, of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rise in the trend of integrating advanced features in vehicles and consumer preference for high-end cars. However, the diagnostic software segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to advancement in remote diagnostics which will demand sophisticated software shortly.



The passenger car segment is estimated to dominate the automotive diagnostic scan tools market.



The market for automotive diagnostic scan tools in passenger cars is expected to grow at a significant rate, particularly in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific. The growing economy, favorable financial environment, high disposable income, and increasing vehicle production are factors fostering the growth of the passenger car segment in Asia Pacific. The market growth in the region can also be attributed to the adoption of advanced features in vehicles, which has fueled the demand for diagnostic scan tools



Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest growing region in the automotive diagnostic scan tools market.



Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR, by value, over the projected period from 2020 to 2025. The growing number of independent aftermarket repair shops, increasing complexity in-vehicle electronics, and stringent emission norms are the factors fostering the growth of the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market.

This report estimates and forecasts the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market size in terms of volume and value. The market volume is provided in terms of thousand units, whereas the market value is provided in terms of USD million. The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and critical issues in the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.4 Challenges



6 Technological Overview

6.1 Functions of Obd

6.2 Obd I Vs Obd II

6.2.1 Misfire Monitoring

6.2.2 Catalyst Monitoring

6.2.3 Egr Monitoring

6.2.4 Evaporative Purge System Monitoring

6.2.5 Mil Illumination

6.2.6 Secondary Air System Monitoring

6.2.7 Stored Engine Freeze Frame Data

6.2.8 DTC & Service Information Standardization

6.2.9 Fuel System Monitor

6.2.10 Oxygen Sensor Monitor

6.2.11 Comprehensive Sensor Monitor



7 Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, by Offering Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Diagnostic Equipment/Hardware

7.3 Diagnostic Software



8 Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, by Pc Based Scan Tools

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Exhaust Gas Analyzer

8.3 Paint Scan Equipment

8.4 Dynamometer

8.5 Headlight Tester

8.6 Wheel Alignment Equipment

8.7 Engine Analyzer

8.8 Pressure Leak Detection

8.9 Fuel Injection Diagnostic



9 Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, by Handheld Scan Equipment

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Scanners

9.3 Code Readers

9.4 Tpms Tools

9.5 Digital Pressure Tester

9.6 Battery Analyzer

9.7 Handheld Tread Reader



10 Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools, by Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Passenger Vehicle

10.3 Commercial Vehicles



11 Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, by Propulsion

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Ice Vehicles

11.3 Evs



12 Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, by Connectivity

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Bluetooth

12.3 Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)

12.4 USB (Universal Serial Bus)



13 Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, by Region

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Asia-Pacific

13.1.1.1 China

13.1.1.2 India

13.1.1.3 Japan

13.1.1.4 South Korea

13.1.1.6 Rest of the Asia Pacific

13.2.1 Europe

13.2.1.1 Germany

13.2.1.2 France

13.2.1.2 Uk

13.2.1.3 Spain

13.2.1.4 Russia

13.2.1.6 Rest of the Europe

13.3.1 North America

13.3.1.1 Canada

13.3.1.2 Mexico

13.3.1.3 Us

13.4.1 Latin America

13.4.1.1 Brazil

13.5.1 Middle East and Africa

13.5.1.1 Iran



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Ranking Analysis: Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market

14.2 Competitive Situation & Trends

14.3 Expansions

14.4 Agreements/Joint Ventures/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Partnerships

14.5 Mergers & Acquisitions

14.6 New Product Launches/Development



15 Competitive Leadership Benchmarking

15.1 MQ



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Robert Bosch

16.3 Continental

16.4 Delphi

16.5 Denso

16.6 Snap On

16.7 Hickok

16.8 Actia

16.9 SGS

16.10 Softing

16.11 Horiba

16.12 Avl List

16.13 Kpit

16.14 Siemens

16.15 Autel

16.16 Dsa Daten - Und Systemtechnik

16.17 Dg Technologies

16.18 Vogelsang & Benning

16.19 Fluke

16.20 Ampro

16.21 Noregon Systems

16.22 Vector Informatik

16.23 Hunter Engineering Company

16.24 Mbl Impex

16.25 Dspace

16.26 Alldata



