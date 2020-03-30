Dublin, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market by Workshop Equipment, Vehicle, Handheld Scan Tools (Scanner, Code Reader, Digital Pressure Tester, TPMS Tool, Battery Analyzer), Offering, Connectivity, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market is estimated to be USD 41.0 billion in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% to reach USD 52.9 billion by 2025.
An increase in the number of automotive workshops in organized as well as unorganized market has resulted in the increased demand for tools and equipment that provide a quick and accurate diagnosis of a vehicle's problems. The automotive diagnostic scan tools market is anticipated to see a substantial growth in countries such as China, India, and Mexico, owing to the introduction of stringent emission regulations and the growing number of automotive workshops.
This has encouraged the manufacturers to develop different diagnostic scan tools per the requirements of the end-users. The diagnostic equipment/hardware segment is estimated to dominate the automotive diagnostic scan tools market in terms of value, followed by diagnostic software. However, the high cost of diagnostic equipment and deficiency of skilled laborers are inhibiting the growth of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market.
The Diagnostic Equipment/Hardware segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market in terms of value.
The diagnostic equipment/hardware segment is estimated to be the largest segment, by value, of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rise in the trend of integrating advanced features in vehicles and consumer preference for high-end cars. However, the diagnostic software segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to advancement in remote diagnostics which will demand sophisticated software shortly.
The passenger car segment is estimated to dominate the automotive diagnostic scan tools market.
The market for automotive diagnostic scan tools in passenger cars is expected to grow at a significant rate, particularly in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific. The growing economy, favorable financial environment, high disposable income, and increasing vehicle production are factors fostering the growth of the passenger car segment in Asia Pacific. The market growth in the region can also be attributed to the adoption of advanced features in vehicles, which has fueled the demand for diagnostic scan tools
Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest growing region in the automotive diagnostic scan tools market.
Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR, by value, over the projected period from 2020 to 2025. The growing number of independent aftermarket repair shops, increasing complexity in-vehicle electronics, and stringent emission norms are the factors fostering the growth of the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market.
This report estimates and forecasts the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market size in terms of volume and value. The market volume is provided in terms of thousand units, whereas the market value is provided in terms of USD million. The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and critical issues in the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Segmentation
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.4 Challenges
6 Technological Overview
6.1 Functions of Obd
6.2 Obd I Vs Obd II
6.2.1 Misfire Monitoring
6.2.2 Catalyst Monitoring
6.2.3 Egr Monitoring
6.2.4 Evaporative Purge System Monitoring
6.2.5 Mil Illumination
6.2.6 Secondary Air System Monitoring
6.2.7 Stored Engine Freeze Frame Data
6.2.8 DTC & Service Information Standardization
6.2.9 Fuel System Monitor
6.2.10 Oxygen Sensor Monitor
6.2.11 Comprehensive Sensor Monitor
7 Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, by Offering Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Diagnostic Equipment/Hardware
7.3 Diagnostic Software
8 Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, by Pc Based Scan Tools
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Exhaust Gas Analyzer
8.3 Paint Scan Equipment
8.4 Dynamometer
8.5 Headlight Tester
8.6 Wheel Alignment Equipment
8.7 Engine Analyzer
8.8 Pressure Leak Detection
8.9 Fuel Injection Diagnostic
9 Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, by Handheld Scan Equipment
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Scanners
9.3 Code Readers
9.4 Tpms Tools
9.5 Digital Pressure Tester
9.6 Battery Analyzer
9.7 Handheld Tread Reader
10 Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools, by Vehicle Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Passenger Vehicle
10.3 Commercial Vehicles
11 Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, by Propulsion
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Ice Vehicles
11.3 Evs
12 Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, by Connectivity
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Bluetooth
12.3 Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)
12.4 USB (Universal Serial Bus)
13 Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, by Region
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 Asia-Pacific
13.1.1.1 China
13.1.1.2 India
13.1.1.3 Japan
13.1.1.4 South Korea
13.1.1.6 Rest of the Asia Pacific
13.2.1 Europe
13.2.1.1 Germany
13.2.1.2 France
13.2.1.2 Uk
13.2.1.3 Spain
13.2.1.4 Russia
13.2.1.6 Rest of the Europe
13.3.1 North America
13.3.1.1 Canada
13.3.1.2 Mexico
13.3.1.3 Us
13.4.1 Latin America
13.4.1.1 Brazil
13.5.1 Middle East and Africa
13.5.1.1 Iran
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Ranking Analysis: Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market
14.2 Competitive Situation & Trends
14.3 Expansions
14.4 Agreements/Joint Ventures/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Partnerships
14.5 Mergers & Acquisitions
14.6 New Product Launches/Development
15 Competitive Leadership Benchmarking
15.1 MQ
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Robert Bosch
16.3 Continental
16.4 Delphi
16.5 Denso
16.6 Snap On
16.7 Hickok
16.8 Actia
16.9 SGS
16.10 Softing
16.11 Horiba
16.12 Avl List
16.13 Kpit
16.14 Siemens
16.15 Autel
16.16 Dsa Daten - Und Systemtechnik
16.17 Dg Technologies
16.18 Vogelsang & Benning
16.19 Fluke
16.20 Ampro
16.21 Noregon Systems
16.22 Vector Informatik
16.23 Hunter Engineering Company
16.24 Mbl Impex
16.25 Dspace
16.26 Alldata
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/47haaa
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
