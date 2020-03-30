ARLINGTON, Va., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As concern over the effect that COVID-19 will have on their businesses escalates, North American employers are eyeing a series of cost-containment strategies that include hiring freezes and, to a lesser extent, wage freezes or delayed raises, according to a survey by Willis Towers Watson, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company. Additionally, some employers are paying premiums to mission-critical employees and subsidies to help employees manage costs related to working remotely.
“Companies’ highest priorities remain the physical and financial wellbeing of their employees,” said Adrienne Altman, managing director, North America head, Rewards, Willis Towers Watson. “However, amid heightened concern over the impact the virus will have on their operations, companies have started to implement some of the same cost control measures we saw during the last recession.”
Among the key findings from Willis Towers Watson’s latest survey:
Some employers, in their efforts to help ensure they serve customers, are paying premiums to mission-critical workers as well as providing subsidies to manage the cost of working remotely. The survey found the following:
“We expect companies will continue to evaluate their human capital programs and associated costs for managing people on a regular basis. At this point, it appears most companies are attempting to use layoffs and workforce reductions as a means of last resort. While layoffs and workforce reductions may become an unavoidable reality, companies are clearly making every effort to protect their human capital during this period of uncertainty,” said Altman.
About the survey
A total of 812 companies, of which 63% were multinationals, participated in the Cost Containment and Premium Pay Considerations Survey, which was conducted during the week of March 23, 2020. Respondents employ nearly 9.3 million workers.
