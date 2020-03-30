Malta, 30 March 2020

Kambi Group plc publishes 2019 Annual Report and Accounts

Kambi Group plc's Annual Report and Accounts can be downloaded from the company website www.kambi.com or via the pdf in this press release.

The report is also available via www.kambi.com/annualreport2019/ and shortly in the Google Play app store. Search 'Kambi Annual Report 2019'.

Shareholders can request a printed version (in English only) via e-mail: investor.relations@kambi.com

Link to report page: https://www.kambi.com/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations





The Annual General Meeting will be held on 13 May 2020 at 11:00 CEST in Stockholm, Sweden.





For more information, please contact:

Mia Nordlander, Head of Investor Relations

mia.nordlander@kambi.com

+44 (0)785 091 0933

www.kambi.com

