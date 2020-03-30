New York, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770976/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global sinus dilation devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high prevalence of chronic sinusitis. In addition, benefits of balloon sinus dilation over conventional sinus surgeries is anticipated to boost the growth of the global sinus dilation devices market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global sinus dilation devices market is segmented as below:

Application:

• Standalone Sinus Dilation

• Hybrid Sinus Dilation



Product:

• Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices

• Endoscopes

• Sinus Stents

• Surgical Instruments.



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• ROW



Key Trends for global sinus dilation devices market growth

This study identifies benefits of balloon sinus dilation over conventional sinus surgeries as the prime reasons driving the global sinus dilation devices market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global sinus dilation devices market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global sinus dilation devices market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Bausch Health Companies Inc., Dalent LLC, Intersect ENT Inc., Johnson & Johnson, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corp. and TE Connectivity Ltd. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

