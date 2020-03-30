Dublin, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosimilars Market by Product (Insulin, Interferon, Etanercept, Infliximab, Rituximab, Glucagon, Calcitonin), Manufacturing (In-house, Contract) & Indication (Oncology, Chronic Disease, Blood Disorder, Autoimmune Disease), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biosimilars market size is projected to reach USD 35.7 billion by 2025 from USD 11.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 24.7%.



The biosimilars market by service is categorized into insulin, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH), granulocyte colony-stimulating factor, interferon, erythropoietin, etanercept, follitropin, glucagon, calcitonin, and teriparatide and enoxaparin sodium. The monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven mainly by the increasing number of product launches/approvals, rising incidences of cancer diseases.



The contract manufacturing segment is estimated to grow at a rapid rate during the analysis period.



Based on the treatment site, the biosimilars market is segmented into in-house manufacturing and contract manufacturing. The contract manufacturing segment is expected to remain the fastest-growing segment of the global market during the biosimilars period. Its benefits, particularly for small players in the market or those that do not have sufficient infrastructure and resources for efficient manufacturing, are driving growth.



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the study period.



Geographically, the biosimilars market is dominated by Europe and followed by Asia Pacific in 2019. However, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during forecast to period. The rising aging population, coupled with the massive demand for cost-effective alternative pharmaceuticals, will drive the market in the region over the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Biosimilars Market Overview

4.2 North America: Biosimilars Market, by Product, 2019

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Biosimilars Market



5 Regulatory Outlook

5.1 North America

5.1.1 US

5.1.2 Canada

5.2 Europe

5.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.1 China

5.3.2 India

5.3.3 Japan

5.3.4 South Korea

5.3.5 Australia

5.4 Rest of the World

5.4.1 Brazil

5.4.2 Mexico

5.4.3 Argentina

5.4.4 Saudi Arabia



6 Market Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Dynamics

6.2.1 Drivers

6.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Biosimilar Drugs

6.2.1.2 Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

6.2.2 Restraints

6.2.2.1 Complexities in Manufacturing

6.2.2.2 Resistance From Biologic Manufacturers

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

6.2.3.2 New Indications and the Patent Expiry of Biologic Products

6.2.4 Challenges

6.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Requirements

6.2.5 Trends

6.2.5.1 Collaborations for Biosimilar Research and Clinical Trials



7 Biosimilars Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

7.2.1 Infliximab

7.2.1.1 Infliximab Accounted for the Largest Share of the Monoclonal Antibodies Market

7.2.2 Rituximab

7.2.2.1 Rising Incidence of Autoimmune Diseases and Cancer Are Key Drivers for the Market Growth

7.2.3 Trastuzumab

7.2.3.1 Rising Incidences of Cancer will Drive Market Growth

7.2.4 Adalimumab

7.2.4.1 Adalimumab will Register the Highest Cagr in the Monoclonal Antibodies Market

7.2.5 Other Monoclonal Antibodies

7.3 Insulin

7.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Diabetes will Support Market Growth

7.4 Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor

7.5 Erythropoietin

7.5.1 Rising Incidence of Blood Disorders will Drive Market Growth

7.6 Recombinant Human Growth Hormone

7.6.1 Market Growth is Driven Primarily by the Increasing Incidence of Growth Deficiency Disorders

7.7 Etanercept

7.7.1 Apac Market for Etanercept will Show the Highest Growth in the Forecast Period

7.8 Follitropin

7.8.1 Increasing Application of Follitropin in Infertility Treatment will Drive Market Growth

7.9 Teriparatide

7.9.1 Increasing Incidence of Osteoporosis is the Main Growth Driver for This Market

7.10 Interferons

7.10.1 Market Growth is Supported by the Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases

7.11 Enoxaparin Sodium

7.11.1 Wide Range of Applications Have Supported the Demand for Enoxaparin Sodium Biosimilars

7.12 Glucagon

7.12.1 Sandoz is a Major Player in the Glucagon Biosimilars Market

7.13 Calcitonin

7.13.1 Increasing Incidence of Osteoporosis will Drive the Market



8 Biosimilars Market, by Type of Manufacturing

8.1 Introduction

8.2 In-House Manufacturing

8.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness Makes In-House Manufacturing Highly Preferable for Most Market Players

8.3 Contract Manufacturing

8.3.1 Outsourcing Production Enables Companies to Focus on Core Competency and Provides Cost-Benefits



9 Biosimilars Market, by Indication

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Oncology

9.2.1 Rising Burden of Cancer and Growing Incidence Have Driven Demand for Biosimilars

9.3 Chronic Diseases

9.3.1 High Efficacy of Biosimilars Has Driven Research Into Applications in Chronic Disease Treatment

9.4 Autoimmune Diseases

9.4.1 Growing Research Activity for Autoimmune Disease Indications will Favor Market Growth

9.5 Blood Disorders

9.5.1 Possibility of Cost-Reductions in Blood Disorder Treatment will Support Market Demand for Biosimilars

9.6 Growth Hormone Deficiency

9.6.1 Growing Cases of Gh Deficiency Drives Demand for Biosimilars

9.7 Infectious Diseases

9.7.1 Asia Pacific Shows Highest Demand for Biosimilars in This Segment

9.8 Other Indications



10 Biosimilars Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 UK

10.2.1.1 the UK Holds the Largest Share of the Biosimilars Market in Europe

10.2.2 France

10.2.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population will Drive Market Growth

10.2.3 Germany

10.2.3.1 the Presence of a Favorable Pricing System Has Supported Biosimilar Adoption in Germany

10.2.4 Italy

10.2.4.1 Rising Geriatric Population in Italy will Support Market Growth

10.2.5 Spain

10.2.5.1 R&D Investments for the Development of Innovative Drugs is a Key Growth Driver in the Spanish Market

10.2.6 Rest of Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 India

10.3.1.1 India Holds the Largest Share of the Apac Market

10.3.2 China

10.3.2.1 China Accounts for the Second-Largest Share of the Apac Market

10.3.3 South Korea

10.3.3.1 Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases Are Expected to Drive the Market in South Korea

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.4.1 Growing Geriatric Population is Expected to Drive the Market in Japan

10.3.5 Australia

10.3.5.1 Increasing Number of Product Launches by Companies will Drive Market Growth

10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4 North America

10.4.1 US

10.4.1.1 US will Dominate the North American Biosimilars Market

10.4.2 Canada

10.4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases will Drive Market Growth in Canada

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Rising Incidences of Cancer will Drive Market Growth

10.6 Middle East and Africa

10.6.1 Favorable Healthcare Reforms and Infrastructural Development will Favor Market Growth



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis, 2018

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Product Launches/Product Approvals

11.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

11.3.3 Acquisitions

11.3.4 Expansions

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2018)

11.4.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

11.4.2 Visionary Leaders

11.4.3 Innovators

11.4.4 Dynamic Differentiators

11.4.5 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sandoz

12.2 Pfizer

12.3 Eli Lilly

12.4 Teva Pharmaceutical

12.5 Celltrion

12.6 Biocon

12.7 Amgen

12.8 Samsung Biologics

12.9 Mylan

12.10 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

12.11 Stada Arzneimittel Ag

12.12 Coherus Biosciences

12.13 Biocad

12.14 Amega Biotech

12.15 Probiomed

12.16 Boehringer Ingelheim

12.17 Apotex

12.18 Fresenius Kabi

12.19 Gedeon Richter

12.20 Mabxience



