This report provides an analysis of cloud gaming, at both the industry and market level, with the recent launch of Google Stadia.



It proposes:

An overview of the video game streaming sector including technical issues and major players positioning

A detailed focus on Google Stadia

A market outlook including volume and breakdown of subscribers to cloud gaming services



Key Topics Covered:



1. Video Game Streaming

1.1. From Cloud Gaming To Stadia

1.2. A Technology That Renders Gaming Platforms Obsolete

1.3. Cloud Gaming Challenges

1.4. Sony, The Cloud Gaming Leader With Over 700,000 Subscribers

1.5. Cloud Computing And Video Games: A Natural Convergence

1.6. Saas, Paas, Iaas: More Dematerialised Services Used For Gaming

1.7. The Added Value Of Cloud Gaming

1.8. Positioning Of The Major Players In The Value Chain

1.9. Technical Challenges: Latency, Bandwidth, Processing Power



2. Stadia

2.1. The Competitive Landscape

2.2. Google Stadia Games And Services

2.3. The Most Powerful Platform On The Market

2.4. Graphical Requirements

2.5. A Standard Controller, Access To Google'S Connected Services

2.6. Digitalised Distribution And 5G



3. Market Outlook

3.1. Volume And Breakdown Of Subscribers To Cloud Gaming Services

3.2. The Cloud Gaming Services Market



List of Tables and Figures



Video Game Streaming

Structure Of Cloud Computing Services

The Cloud Gaming Value Chain

Cloud Gaming Technology

Market Outlook

Number Of Subscribers To Games On Demand Services Worldwide, 2010-2024

Regional Breakdown Of Subscribers To Games On Demand Services Worldwide, 2019-2024

World Cloud Gaming Market Value, 2019-2024

Breakdown Of The World Cloud Gaming Market Value, 2019-2024



Companies Mentioned



2K

Activision-Blizzard

Bandai Namco

Bethesda

Bungie

Capcom

EA

Electronic Arts

Google

Motive Studios

Rockstar Games

Sega

Sony

Square Enix

Ubisoft



