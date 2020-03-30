Dublin, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Identity & Access Management (IAM) Market, By Solution , By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size (SME; Large Organization), By End User (BFSI; IT & Telecom; Education; Retail; Healthcare; Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Identity & Access Management (IAM) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing digitalization and the emergence of advanced technologies. Additionally, factors such as rising demand in security governance, enforcement concerns, distributed systems and workforce, as well as lower quality of security services within organizations, among others are expected to further propel the market during forecast period.
The Global Identity & Access Management (IAM) Market is segmented based on solution, deployment mode, organization size, end-user, company and region. Based on deployment mode, the market can be bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to register faster growth during forecast period on account of the associated advantages such as economies of scale, no hardware deployment, reduced costs, simplified management, among others. Based on organization size, the market can be divided into SMEs and Large Enterprises. The large enterprise segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the early adoption of IAM solutions by them.
Regionally, the Identity & Access Management (IAM) market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America region dominates the overall identity & access management (IAM) market on account of the favorable regulatory scenario in the region.
Major players operating in the identity & access management (IAM) market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, CA Technologies, Dell EMC, Centrify Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Hitachi ID Systems Inc., NetIQ Corporation, Okta, Inc. and others.
Objective of the Study:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Product Overview
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Voice of Customer
5 Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Solution (Provisioning; Password Management; Directory Service; Advanced Authentication; Single Sign-On (SSO); Audit, Compliance and Governance)
5.2.2. By Deployment Mode (On-premise; Cloud)
5.2.3. By Organization Size (SME; Large Organization)
5.2.4. By End User (BFSI; IT & Telecom; Education; Retail; Healthcare; Others)
5.2.5. By Company (2018)
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6 North America Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Solution
6.2.2. By Deployment Model
6.2.3. By End User
6.2.4. By Country (United States; Canada; Mexico and Rest of North America)
6.3. North America: Country Analysis
6.3.1. United States Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Outlook
6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.3.1.1.1. By Value
6.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3.1.2.1. By Solution
6.3.1.2.2. By End User
6.3.2. Canada Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Outlook
6.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.3.2.1.1. By Value
6.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3.2.2.1. By Solution
6.3.2.2.2. By End User
6.3.3. Mexico Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Outlook
6.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.3.3.1.1. By Value
6.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3.3.2.1. By Solution
6.3.3.2.2. By End User
7 Europe Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Outlook
8 Asia-Pacific Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Outlook
9 Middle East and Africa Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Outlook
10 South America Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Outlook
11 Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12 Market Trends & Developments
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competition Outlook
13.2. Company Profiles
13.2.1. Company Details
13.2.2. Financials (As reported)
13.2.3. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence
13.2.4. Market positioning
13.3. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
13.3.1. IBM Corporation
13.3.2. Microsoft Corporation
13.3.3. Oracle Corporation
13.3.4. CA Technologies
13.3.5. Dell EMC
13.3.6. Centrify Corporation
13.3.7. Hewlett-Packard Company
13.3.8. Hitachi ID Systems Inc.
13.3.9. NetIQ Corporation
13.3.10. Okta, Inc.
14 Strategic Recommendations
