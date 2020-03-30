Dublin, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Identity & Access Management (IAM) Market, By Solution , By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size (SME; Large Organization), By End User (BFSI; IT & Telecom; Education; Retail; Healthcare; Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Identity & Access Management (IAM) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing digitalization and the emergence of advanced technologies. Additionally, factors such as rising demand in security governance, enforcement concerns, distributed systems and workforce, as well as lower quality of security services within organizations, among others are expected to further propel the market during forecast period.



The Global Identity & Access Management (IAM) Market is segmented based on solution, deployment mode, organization size, end-user, company and region. Based on deployment mode, the market can be bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to register faster growth during forecast period on account of the associated advantages such as economies of scale, no hardware deployment, reduced costs, simplified management, among others. Based on organization size, the market can be divided into SMEs and Large Enterprises. The large enterprise segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the early adoption of IAM solutions by them.



Regionally, the Identity & Access Management (IAM) market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America region dominates the overall identity & access management (IAM) market on account of the favorable regulatory scenario in the region.

Major players operating in the identity & access management (IAM) market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, CA Technologies, Dell EMC, Centrify Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Hitachi ID Systems Inc., NetIQ Corporation, Okta, Inc. and others.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Identity & Access Management (IAM) Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Identity & Access Management (IAM) Market based on solution, deployment mode, organization size, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Identity & Access Management (IAM) Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Identity & Access Management (IAM) Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Identity & Access Management (IAM) Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Identity & Access Management (IAM) Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Overview



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Voice of Customer



5 Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Solution (Provisioning; Password Management; Directory Service; Advanced Authentication; Single Sign-On (SSO); Audit, Compliance and Governance)

5.2.2. By Deployment Mode (On-premise; Cloud)

5.2.3. By Organization Size (SME; Large Organization)

5.2.4. By End User (BFSI; IT & Telecom; Education; Retail; Healthcare; Others)

5.2.5. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6 North America Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Solution

6.2.2. By Deployment Model

6.2.3. By End User

6.2.4. By Country (United States; Canada; Mexico and Rest of North America)

6.3. North America: Country Analysis

6.3.1. United States Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Outlook

6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1.1. By Value

6.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.1.2.1. By Solution

6.3.1.2.2. By End User

6.3.2. Canada Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Outlook

6.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.2.1.1. By Value

6.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.2.1. By Solution

6.3.2.2.2. By End User

6.3.3. Mexico Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Outlook

6.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.3.1.1. By Value

6.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.3.2.1. By Solution

6.3.3.2.2. By End User



7 Europe Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Outlook



8 Asia-Pacific Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Outlook



9 Middle East and Africa Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Outlook



10 South America Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Outlook



11 Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12 Market Trends & Developments



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Company Details

13.2.2. Financials (As reported)

13.2.3. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

13.2.4. Market positioning

13.3. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

13.3.1. IBM Corporation

13.3.2. Microsoft Corporation

13.3.3. Oracle Corporation

13.3.4. CA Technologies

13.3.5. Dell EMC

13.3.6. Centrify Corporation

13.3.7. Hewlett-Packard Company

13.3.8. Hitachi ID Systems Inc.

13.3.9. NetIQ Corporation

13.3.10. Okta, Inc.



14 Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ijkrc1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900