|Disclosure of trading in own shares
|From March 23, 2020 to March 27, 2020
|Issuer : Nexans
|Category : treasury shares
|Pursuant to applicable law on share buybacks, Nexans declares the following purchases of its own shares from March 23, 2020 to March 27, 2020.
|The trades have been executed within the framework of the description of the buyback program published on March 26, 2020 on the Company's website (www.nexans.com), and under a mandate executed by an investment firm.
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity Code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity Code of
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|Nexans
|96950015FU78G84UIV14
|2020-03-23
|FR0000044448
|726
|28.176377
|BATE
|Nexans
|96950015FU78G84UIV14
|2020-03-23
|FR0000044448
|8875
|28.046092
|CHIX
|Nexans
|96950015FU78G84UIV14
|2020-03-23
|FR0000044448
|2655
|27.733687
|TRQX
|Nexans
|96950015FU78G84UIV14
|2020-03-23
|FR0000044448
|44964
|28.006941
|XPAR
|Nexans
|96950015FU78G84UIV14
|2020-03-25
|FR0000044448
|9125
|27.065415
|BATE
|Nexans
|96950015FU78G84UIV14
|2020-03-25
|FR0000044448
|12345
|27.605300
|CHIX
|Nexans
|96950015FU78G84UIV14
|2020-03-25
|FR0000044448
|1519
|28.409651
|TRQX
|Nexans
|96950015FU78G84UIV14
|2020-03-25
|FR0000044448
|43480
|27.305971
|XPAR
|Nexans
|96950015FU78G84UIV14
|2020-03-26
|FR0000044448
|1474
|27.246839
|BATE
|Nexans
|96950015FU78G84UIV14
|2020-03-26
|FR0000044448
|3923
|27.599266
|CHIX
|Nexans
|96950015FU78G84UIV14
|2020-03-26
|FR0000044448
|976
|27.599590
|TRQX
|Nexans
|96950015FU78G84UIV14
|2020-03-26
|FR0000044448
|21182
|27.439055
|XPAR
|Nexans
|96950015FU78G84UIV14
|2020-03-27
|FR0000044448
|556
|26.789263
|BATE
|Nexans
|96950015FU78G84UIV14
|2020-03-27
|FR0000044448
|4710
|26.888701
|CHIX
|Nexans
|96950015FU78G84UIV14
|2020-03-27
|FR0000044448
|1800
|26.767072
|TRQX
|Nexans
|96950015FU78G84UIV14
|2020-03-27
|FR0000044448
|29000
|26.824580
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|187,310
