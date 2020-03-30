Head Office : 4 allée de l'Arche, 92400 Courbevoie, France 
Tel : + 33 (0) 1 78 15 00 00 – www.nexans.com 
a French Société Anonyme with a share capital of € 43,494,691 – R.C.S. Nanterre 393 525 852 
             
Disclosure of trading in own shares          
From March 23, 2020 to March 27, 2020          
Issuer : Nexans           
Category : treasury shares           
             
Pursuant to applicable law on share buybacks, Nexans declares the following purchases of its own shares from March 23, 2020 to March 27, 2020. 
             
The trades have been executed within the framework of the description of the buyback program published on March 26, 2020 on the Company's website (www.nexans.com), and under a mandate executed by an investment firm. 
  
             
Name of the IssuerIdentity Code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity Code of Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)      
Nexans96950015FU78G84UIV142020-03-23FR000004444872628.176377BATE      
Nexans96950015FU78G84UIV142020-03-23FR0000044448887528.046092CHIX      
Nexans96950015FU78G84UIV142020-03-23FR0000044448265527.733687TRQX      
Nexans96950015FU78G84UIV142020-03-23FR00000444484496428.006941XPAR      
Nexans96950015FU78G84UIV142020-03-25FR0000044448912527.065415BATE      
Nexans96950015FU78G84UIV142020-03-25FR00000444481234527.605300CHIX      
Nexans96950015FU78G84UIV142020-03-25FR0000044448151928.409651TRQX      
Nexans96950015FU78G84UIV142020-03-25FR00000444484348027.305971XPAR      
Nexans96950015FU78G84UIV142020-03-26FR0000044448147427.246839BATE      
Nexans96950015FU78G84UIV142020-03-26FR0000044448392327.599266CHIX      
Nexans96950015FU78G84UIV142020-03-26FR000004444897627.599590TRQX      
Nexans96950015FU78G84UIV142020-03-26FR00000444482118227.439055XPAR      
Nexans96950015FU78G84UIV142020-03-27FR000004444855626.789263BATE      
Nexans96950015FU78G84UIV142020-03-27FR0000044448471026.888701CHIX      
Nexans96950015FU78G84UIV142020-03-27FR0000044448180026.767072TRQX      
Nexans96950015FU78G84UIV142020-03-27FR00000444482900026.824580XPAR      
 TOTAL187,310       
             



  
   
   
   
   



 

