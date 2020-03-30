Brussels, March 30, 2020 – Solvay announces today that the Extraordinary General Meeting convened for April 3, 2020 does not meet the minimum required quorum (50% of the shares present or represented) and will therefore not be able to deliberate validly on the agenda. The deadline to notify the company of a participation to the meeting was March 27, and 19.03% of the shares were registered for that meeting.

As a result, the Extraordinary General Meeting of April 3, 2020 will note that it is unable to validly deliberate on the agenda, and a postponed Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on May 12, 2020 with the same agenda and proposed resolutions.

Therefore, and given the current health crisis and the restrictions associated with it, Solvay urges the shareholders who intended to participate physically in the Extraordinary General Meeting convened for April 3, 2020 to abstain from attending. As indicated above, no decisions will be made at that meeting.

The formal notification for the postponed Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Tuesday May 12, 2020 will be published on Friday April 10, 2020. Solvay will communicate in due time on the modalities of participation in that meeting, taking into account the special governmental and/or legislative measures which may be adopted in the meantime.

