Dublin, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Marine Mining Market, By Technology (Remotely Operated Vehicles [ROVs], SONAR, Marine Seismic Methods), By Metal (Silver, Gold, Copper, Zinc & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Marine Mining Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period.



Marine mining or remote ocean mining is the process of retrieving mineral deposits from the sea and the area of the ocean below 200 meters. Rise in industrialization, growing disposable income and increase in the demand for durable goods such as automobiles and household equipment with high mineral or metal content are projected to propel the growth of the Global Marine Mining Market. Additionally, the increasing adoption of precious metals and metal nanoparticles such as nickel, gold, and platinum in several industrial segments further drives the market. Moreover, the revived importance of phosphorous based artificial fertilizers is further influencing the phosphorus nodule mining, which in turn has direct implications on the Global Marine Mining Market.



The Global Marine Mining Market is segmented based on technology, metal, region and company. Based on technology, the market can be segmented into Remotely Operated Vehicles [ROVs], SONAR, Marine Seismic Methods. The Remotely Operated Vehicles [ROVs] segment dominates the market owing to their use in ocean exploration and other scientific purposes. Based on metals, the market can be fragmented into Silver, Gold, Copper, Zinc & Others. The Gold segment is projected to dominate the market on account of its widespread use in jewellery, watches, medals & statues, electronics & computers, dentistry & medicine, among others.



Regionally, the Marine Mining market is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the overall Marine Mining market followed by North America, Europe, South America and Middle East and Africa.



The major players operating in the Marine Mining market are China Minmetals Corporation, UK Seabed Resources Ltd., Diamond Fields Resources Inc., Keppel Corporation Limited, Nautilus Minerals Inc., Neptune Minerals, Inc, Ocean Minerals, LLC, Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd., Royal IHC, Deep Green Metals Inc. and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. For instance, In March 2018, Nautilus Minerals Inc. announced it had launched its production support vessel at the Mawei shipyard in China. The vessel is expected to be used by Nautilus Minerals Inc. and its partner, Eda Kopa Limited, at the Solwara 1 Project site in the Bismarck Sea of Papua New Guinea.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Marine Mining Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Marine Mining Market based on technology, metal, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Marine Mining Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Marine Mining Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global marine mining market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Marine Mining Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Voice of Customer



5 Global Marine Mining Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Technology (Remotely Operated Vehicles [ROVs], SONAR, Marine Seismic Methods)

5.2.2. By Metal (Silver, Gold, Copper, Zinc & Others)

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6 Asia Pacific Marine Mining Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Technology

6.2.2. By Metal

6.2.3. By Country (United States; Canada; Mexico and Rest of North America)

6.3. Asia Pacific: Country Analysis

6.3.1. China Marine Mining Market Outlook

6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1.1. By Value

6.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.1.2.1. By Technology

6.3.1.2.2. By Metal

6.3.2. India Marine Mining Market Outlook

6.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.2.1.1. By Value

6.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.2.1. By Technology

6.3.2.2.2. By Metal

6.3.3. Japan Marine Mining Market Outlook

6.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.3.1.1. By Value

6.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.3.2.1. By Technology

6.3.3.2.2. By Metal

6.3.4. South Korea Marine Mining Market Outlook

6.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.4.1.1. By Value

6.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.4.2.1. By Technology

6.3.4.2.2. By Metal

6.3.5. Australia Marine Mining Market Outlook

6.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.5.1.1. By Value

6.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.5.2.1. By Technology

6.3.5.2.2. By Metal



7 North America Marine Mining Market Outlook



8 Europe Marine Mining Market Outlook



9 South America Marine Mining Market Outlook



10 Middle East & Africa Marine Mining Market Outlook



11 Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12 Market Trends & Developments



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Company Details

13.2.2. Financials (As reported)

13.2.3. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

13.2.4. Pricing of Target Products

13.2.5. Market positioning

13.3. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

13.3.1. Keppel Corporation Limited

13.3.2. China Minmetals Corporation

13.3.3. Diamond Fields Resources Inc.

13.3.4. Royal IHC

13.3.5. UK Seabed Resources Ltd.

13.3.6. Nautilus Minerals Inc.

13.3.7. Neptune Minerals, Inc

13.3.8. Ocean Minerals, LLC

13.3.9. Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd.

13.3.10. Deep Green Metals Inc.



14 Strategic Recommendations



