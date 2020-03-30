Toulouse, on 30 March 2020
In accordance with article 221-4 of AMF General Rules, IGE+XAO announces:
IGE+XAO Group’s report on Corporate Governance is made available on the website www.ige-xao.com – Investors section – where it can be read or downloaded.
It can also be requested by email: solie@ige-xao.com.
Within the framework of regulated information, this financial report has been the subject of a full and actual deposit by electronic format to the AMF.
About the IGE+XAO Group
For over 33 years, the IGE+XAO Group has been a software publisher designing, producing, selling and supporting a range of Computer Aided Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Simulation software dedicated to Electrical Engineering. These software products have been designed to help companies in the design and maintenance of the electrical part of any type of installation. This type of CAD/PLM/Simulation is called "Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation". IGE+XAO employs more than 370 people around the world in 31 sites and in 20 countries, and has more than 93,840 licenses distributed around the world. IGE+XAO is a reference in its field.
IGE+XAO Group contacts
IGE+XAO Group, 16 boulevard Déodat de Séverac – CS 90 312 – 31 773 COLOMIERS CEDEX
Phone: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36 – Fax: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 37
Listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B – Index CAC All shares® – ISIN FR 0000030827
Analysts/Investors: Alain Di Crescenzo (Chairman of the Group) +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36
Press Contact: Rozenn Nerrand-Destouches: +33 (0) 5 62 74 36 02
