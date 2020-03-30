New York, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678769/?utm_source=GNW

71 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our reports on global semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for iot devices. In addition, increasing focus on large diameter wafer size is anticipated to boost the growth of the global semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market is segmented as below:

End-User:

• Foundries

• IDMs



Technology:

• Optical Wafer Inspection

• E-Beam Wafer Inspection



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for global semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market growth

This study identifies increasing focus on large diameter wafer size as the prime reasons driving the global semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holding NV, Camtek Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., JEOL Ltd., KLA Corp., Nikon Corp., Onto Innovation Inc. and Toray Industries Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

