New York, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678769/?utm_source=GNW
71 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our reports on global semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for iot devices. In addition, increasing focus on large diameter wafer size is anticipated to boost the growth of the global semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market is segmented as below:
End-User:
• Foundries
• IDMs
Technology:
• Optical Wafer Inspection
• E-Beam Wafer Inspection
Geographic Segmentation:
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• South America
• MEA
Key Trends for global semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market growth
This study identifies increasing focus on large diameter wafer size as the prime reasons driving the global semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holding NV, Camtek Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., JEOL Ltd., KLA Corp., Nikon Corp., Onto Innovation Inc. and Toray Industries Inc. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678769/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: