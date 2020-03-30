Dublin, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Distributed Antenna System Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This recent report on the distributed antenna system (DAS) market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape. This study on the distributed antenna system (DAS) market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2019 to 2027, wherein 2019 is the base year and 2017 and earlier is historic data. The report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.
This study on the distributed antenna system (DAS) market provides data on the developments undertaken by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis. The report also provides an understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the market landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the distributed antenna system (DAS) market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.
This study discusses the underlying trends and impact of various factors that are driving the distributed antenna system (DAS) market, along with their influence on the evolution of the market. The study also offers Porter's Five Force Analysis, value chain analysis, market outlook, and regional key trends analysis of the distributed antenna system (DAS) market, in order to elaborate on the crucial growth tactics and opportunities for players contributing to the market.
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.3. Key Market Indicators
4.3.1. Adoption of Portable Devices
4.4. Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2016 - 2027
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.6. Value Chain Analysis
4.6.1. List of Active Market Participants (Manufacturers/ Retailer/ Distributors/ Vendors)
4.6.2. Forward - Backward Integration Scenario
4.7. Market Outlook
5. Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Component
5.1. Overview & Definitions
5.2. Key Trends
5.3. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Component, 2017 - 2027
5.3.1. Hardware
5.3.1.1. Active
5.3.1.1.1. Head- end and Remotes
5.3.1.1.2. Trays
5.3.1.1.3. Antennas
5.3.1.1.4. Others
5.3.1.2. Passive
5.3.1.2.1. Donor Antennas
5.3.1.2.2. Trays
5.3.1.2.3. Repeaters
5.3.1.2.4. Others
5.3.1.3. Cabling
5.3.1.3.1. Coaxial
5.3.1.3.2. Optical Fiber
5.3.1.3.3. CAT5
5.3.1.3.4. Others
5.3.1.4. Hybrid
5.3.1.4.1. Head- end and Remotes
5.3.1.4.2. Repeaters
5.3.2. Service
5.3.2.1. Design and Installation
5.3.2.2. Maintenance
5.4. Component Comparison Matrix
5.5. Market Attractiveness by Component
6. Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Technology
6.1. Overview & Definition
6.2. Key Trends
6.3. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Technology, 2017 - 2027
6.3.1. Cellular/Commercial DAS
6.3.2. Public Safety DAS
6.4. Technology Comparison Matrix
6.5. Market Attractiveness by Technology
7. Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Analysis and Forecasts, by End-user
7.1. Overview & Definition
7.2. Key Trends
7.3. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by End-user, 2017 - 2027
7.3.1. Offices/Corporate Campus
7.3.2. Hospitality
7.3.2.1. Hotels/Resorts
7.3.2.2. Retail/Shopping Malls
7.3.3. Health Care
7.3.4. Education
7.3.5. Transportation
7.3.5.1. Airport/Train Stations
7.3.5.2. Parking Structures/Underground/ Tunnels
7.3.6. Government
7.3.7. Industrial
7.3.8. Stadiums and Arenas
7.3.9. Others
7.4. End-user Comparison Matrix
7.5. Market Attractiveness by End-user
8. Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Region
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Policies and Regulations
8.3. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Region, 2017 - 2027
8.3.1. North America
8.3.2. Europe
8.3.3. Asia Pacific
8.3.4. Middle East & Africa
8.3.5. South America
8.4. Market Attractiveness by Country/Region
9. North America Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Analysis and Forecast
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Key Trends
9.3. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Component, 2017 - 2027
9.3.1. Hardware
9.3.1.1. Active
9.3.1.1.1. Head- end and Remotes
9.3.1.1.2. Trays
9.3.1.1.3. Antennas
9.3.1.1.4. Others
9.3.1.2. Passive
9.3.1.2.1. Donor Antennas
9.3.1.2.2. Trays
9.3.1.2.3. Repeaters
9.3.1.2.4. Others
9.3.1.3. Cabling
9.3.1.3.1. Coaxial
9.3.1.3.2. Optical Fiber
9.3.1.3.3. CAT5
9.3.1.3.4. Others
9.3.1.4. Hybrid
9.3.1.4.1. Head- end and Remotes
9.3.1.4.2. Repeaters
9.3.2. Service
9.3.2.1. Design and Installation
9.3.2.2. Maintenance
9.4. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Technology, 2017 - 2027
9.4.1. Cellular/Commercial DAS
9.4.2. Public Safety DAS
9.5. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by End-user, 2017 - 2027
9.5.1. Offices/Corporate Campus
9.5.2. Hospitality
9.5.2.1. Hotels/Resorts
9.5.2.2. Retail/Shopping Malls
9.5.3. Health Care
9.5.4. Education
9.5.5. Transportation
9.5.5.1. Airport/Train Stations
9.5.5.2. Parking Structures/Underground/ Tunnels
9.5.6. Government
9.5.7. Industrial
9.5.8. Stadiums and Arenas
9.5.9. Others
9.6. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast by Country/Sub-region, 2017 - 2027
9.6.1. U.S.
9.6.2. Canada
9.6.3. Rest of North America
9.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis
9.7.1. by Country
9.7.2. by Component
9.7.3. by Technology
9.7.4. by End-user
10. Europe Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Analysis and Forecast
11. Asia Pacific Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Analysis and Forecast
12. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Analysis and Forecast
13. South America Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Competition Landscape
14.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix
14.2. Market Share Analysis by Company (2019)
14.3. Company Profiles
15. Key Takeaways
