Enabling real-time decisions across any distributed Network Infrastructure environments

RALEIGH, N.C. and HOBOKEN, N.J., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Analytics Global, a next generation technology platform company that specializes in critical network infrastructure software monitoring, prediction, simulation and data-analytics, announced today a new COVID-19 impact data simulation modeling solution.

The goal of the solution is to deliver a real-time predictive COVID-19 modeling and simulation tool for customers to cost effectively manage, protect, and enhance their workforce’s productivity, supply chains efficiencies, and critical network infrastructure optimization. The new solution can digest numerous types of data from virtually any source and process in real-time over 2 million data inputs per second. Our infrastructure modelling library can model in real-time and boasts a proprietary library of over 30,000 pre-configured modeling components. Our underlying data ingestion layer can allow a customer to run any data queries 10 to 100 times faster, at a fraction of their normal storage cost. This new real-time impact data modeling solution will allow customers to better predict and prepare their operations for the disruptions caused by COVID-19 or other future challenges to critical operational streams, improving customer retention, by enabling more informed capital allocation decisions. The offering will allow customers to drastically reduce the cost, time and complexity of accessing critical, operational data from globally distributed network assets, infrastructure, and people. The hardened solution and real-time capabilities of this powerful new modeling tool will enable our clients to incorporate data from any source, predict trends, protect critical assets, and take action in real-time across all relevant components of distributed heterogenous data sets, all while lowering cost, and increasing resilience. This powerful new platform simplifies and accelerates secure access to large, fragmented, and geographically distributed data sets to support the most demanding Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and IoT workloads.

The Power Analytics suite of world-class software gives network infrastructure management and electrical engineering professionals control over their critical power infrastructure from design and modeling to simulation and analysis, saving millions of dollars, eliminating downtime, recovering stranded load capacity, reducing energy costs and optimizing business continuity. Power Analytics ‘cloud platform and next-generation analytics Power Digital Twin (PDT), are built on proprietary intellectual property and decades of engineering and design expertise. Power Analytics boasts a portfolio of 24 patents. The platforms allow customers to take full control of their critical network infrastructure, reduce costs, automate operations, protect critical assets, and improve business reliability.

Keith Barksdale, Chairman of Power Analytics Global stated, “Given the global impact that COVID-19 is having on everyone and the unforeseen stress it is having on critical network infrastructure at some of our clients like governments, hospitals, power plants, telecom operators, airports, and logistics companies, we felt the need to expand our capabilities from real-time power modeling to incorporate any real-time data set. Despite being forced to work remotely because of shelter in place orders, our team developed this new COVID-19 Impact Modeling Simulation tool in a record time of just five days. Our team did an amazing job and is an example of how in a crisis if everyone pulls together a new innovative solution can be created. We will continue to do our part to help clients, partners, and families make it through these very difficult times.”

Mike Kotlarz, CTO of Power Analytics Global, stated, “Not only are our friends, families, and loved ones under siege, but so is the critical infrastructure that is enabling us to continue to be connected and productive during this trying time. Our market lead in real-time digital twin modelling enables us to deliver a solution that can help our customers assess the impact of any type of data, in this case COVID-19, on ALL aspects of their enterprise, not just power. Getting this powerful platform and information into the hands of customers will help them better provide for the well-being of their customers, employees, and infrastructure.”

Kevin Meagher, President of Power Analytics, added, “Power Analytics has led the industry in real-time analytics tools that bring the physics of power modeling to governments and corporations around the world. The integration of these analytics into the Paladin Gateway brings data-based decisions to any organization, of virtually any scale. COVID-19 is placing significant pressure on all aspects of the critical infrastructure essential to planning and operations. The unique ability to integrate time-series, real-time and predictive analytics is fundamental to health care, first responders, network management, banking and virtually all aspects of society.”

About Power Analytics Global

Power Analytics Global is a global next generation energy management company that specializes in asset lifecycle extension, intellectual property development, and real-time analytics and asset management for power and industries supported by power. The Company offers a global portfolio of end-to-end energy optimization and lifecycle management solutions developed from proprietary intellectual property, engineered systems, and operational expertise. Power Analytics extensive suite of products include power asset life extension, operational servicing and automation, lifetime cost reduction, and real-time heterogeneous power source switching. Additional information regarding Power Analytics may be found on Power Analytics’ website at http://www.poweranalytics.com .

