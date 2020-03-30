New York, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Shipbuilding Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678753/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global shipbuilding market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing seaborne trading. In addition, growing number of passenger cruise is anticipated to boost the growth of the global shipbuilding market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global shipbuilding market is segmented as below:

Application:

• Commercial

• Defense



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global shipbuilding market growth

This study identifies growing number of passenger cruise as the prime reasons driving the global shipbuilding market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global shipbuilding market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global shipbuilding market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as BAE Systems Plc, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd., Damen Shipyards Group, Fincantieri Spa, General Dynamics Corp., Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. Ltd., Oshima Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

