COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare around the globe is changing radically, as a result more people will need treatments and the availability of resources is very less. So Here, Data Bridge Market Research offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the Ventilators Market . The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the Global Ventilators Market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global ventilators market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.



Global Ventilators Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1662.48 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.60% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing demand for homecare therapeutic devices and rising cases of pulmonary disorders are the factor, which will affect the ventilators market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

According to Data Bridge Market Research the ventilators market is attaining a significant growth in developing economies during the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to factors such as Increasing no of patients Due to COVID-19, increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, rising number of tobacco smokers, rapid urbanization and changing lifestyle, which will helps in boosting the growth of the market.

Now the question is which are the other regions that ventilators market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in Asia-Pacific Ventilators Market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The Data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the ventilators market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

ResMed.

Medtronic

BD

Getinge AB.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Smiths Group

Hamilton Medical.

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.

Air Liquide

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Skanray Technologies Pvt. Ltd

WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG

SCHILLER

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd

Airon Corporation

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Segmentation: Global Ventilators Market

Split By Mobility (Intensive Care Ventilators, Portable/Transportable Ventilators)



Split By Interface (Invasive Ventilation, Non-Invasive Ventilation)



Split By Mode (Combined-Mode Ventilation, Volume-Mode Ventilation, Pressure-Mode Ventilation, Others)



Spilt By End user (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Care Centers, Emergency Medical Services) Split By Product type (Intensive Care, Portable, Neonatal)



Split By Type (Adult, Pediatric, Neonatal)



Split By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)



