Raleigh, NC, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of compliance technology solutions to the financial services industry, today announced that it has established the RegEd COVID-19 Resource Center, which aggregates regulatory activity impacting the financial services industry, related to the scope of regulations that RegEd products and services cover.

“At RegEd, nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our clients, employees, and our community. We’re committed to providing the support and resources to navigate this challenging time and support them in their day-to-day roles.” said John M. Schobel, RegEd CEO and Founder. “Our clients now must keep up with an increased volume of new regulatory updates related to COVID-19. We’ve created this resource to ease the burden of doing so.”

While firms may already receive updates from industry organizations, regulators and other third parties, the RegEd COVID-19 Resource Center provides a single source of COVID-19 updates that specifically relate to the scope of regulations that RegEd products and services cover.

As some updates may have implications for the rules that drive specific RegEd solutions, RegEd Product Management will continue to use its standard methods to communicate any changes to RegEd solutions that support regulatory agency rule changes related to COVID-19.

Technology-Enabled Regulatory Change Management and Regulatory Intelligence Comes to the Forefront

There are more than 5,000 insurance and securities regulatory changes each year, which will increase significantly with the addition of COVID-19 related updates. RegEd’s Enterprise Regulatory Change Management solution delivers fully analyzed requirements and provides the most efficient means of managing the implementation of new requirements. Learn more.

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients.

Eric Clements 919-653-6763