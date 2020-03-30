New York, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05658018/?utm_source=GNW

26 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on global radio frequency identification (RFID) market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by adoption of inventory management systems. In addition, adoption of RFID solutions in cloud middleware is anticipated to boost the growth of the global radio frequency identification (RFID) market 2020-2024 as well.



Market Segmentation

The global radio frequency identification (RFID) market 2020-2024 is segmented as below:

Product:

• RFID Tags

• Middleware

• Passive RFID Systems

• Active RFID Systems



End-User:

• Industrial

• BFSI

• Retail

• Logistics

• Others



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global radio frequency identification (RFID) market 2020-2024 growth

This study identifies adoption of RFID solutions in cloud middleware as the prime reasons driving the global radio frequency identification (RFID) market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global radio frequency identification (RFID) market 2020-2024

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global radio frequency identification (RFID) market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Alien Technology LLC, CoreRFID Ltd., Datalogic Spa, eAgile Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Impinj Inc., Mojix Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Siemens AG and Zebra Technologies Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

