The investigation concerns whether XP and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

In December 2019, XP conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), offering 72,510,641 shares of common stock priced at $27.00 per share. Then, on March 6, 2020, The Winkler Group published a short report questioning the accuracy of XP’s financial statements. Among other allegations, the report alleges significant discrepancies between XP’s internal audits and the financial statements that XP provided investors in its IPO prospectus. The report also alleges that “XP fired its auditor after the auditor found material weaknesses in its financial reporting[.]”

On this news, XP’s stock price fell $4.77 per share, or 13.34%, to close at $30.99 per share on March 6, 2020.

