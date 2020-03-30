New York, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prosthetic Robot Arm Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377696/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in amputation cases. In addition, 3d-printed prosthetic robot arms is anticipated to boost the growth of the global prosthetic robot arm market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global prosthetic robot arm market is segmented as below:

Technology:

• Microprocessor-Based

• Myoelectric



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for global prosthetic robot arm market growth

This study identifies 3d-printed prosthetic robot arms as the prime reasons driving the global prosthetic robot arm market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global prosthetic robot arm market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global prosthetic robot arm market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as exiii Inc., Fillauer LLC, Hunter Defense Technologies Inc., Kinova Inc., Mobius Bionics LLC, Open Bionics Ltd., Ossur hf., Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, TASKA Prosthetics and Vincent Medical Holdings Ltd. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

