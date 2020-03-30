In week 13, Marel hf. purchased 1,390,950 of its own shares in Nasdaq Iceland, at the purchase price of ISK 716,838,498. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares bought Share price ISK

(rate) Purchase price (ISK) 23.3.2020 09:36 10.000 501 5.010.000 23.3.2020 09:39 44.077 501 22.082.577 23.3.2020 09:44 20.000 497 9.940.000 23.3.2020 09:49 2.371 487 1.154.677 23.3.2020 09:59 2.650 487 1.290.550 23.3.2020 11:37 1.500 491 736.500 23.3.2020 11:40 3.285 491 1.612.935 23.3.2020 12:32 50.000 491 24.550.000 23.3.2020 13:49 21.137 491 10.378.267 23.3.2020 14:49 50.000 491 24.550.000 23.3.2020 15:01 50.000 491 24.550.000 23.3.2020 15:15 15.000 491 7.365.000 23.3.2020 15:18 40.000 491 19.640.000 24.3.2020 09:44 30.000 493 14.790.000 24.3.2020 10:09 50.000 495 24.750.000 24.3.2020 10:33 50.000 500 25.000.000 24.3.2020 10:56 50.000 500 25.000.000 24.3.2020 13:35 23.110 501 11.578.110 24.3.2020 13:37 40.000 501 20.040.000 24.3.2020 14:35 50.000 501 25.050.000 24.3.2020 15:00 4.000 501 2.004.000 24.3.2020 15:00 1.000 501 501.000 24.3.2020 15:19 15.642 498 7.789.716 25.3.2020 10:17 50.000 510 25.500.000 25.3.2020 10:41 50.000 510 25.500.000 25.3.2020 11:09 20.000 513 10.260.000 25.3.2020 11:19 900 505 454.500 25.3.2020 12:20 10.000 509 5.090.000 25.3.2020 13:04 25.000 510 12.750.000 25.3.2020 13:53 50.000 510 25.500.000 25.3.2020 14:31 50.000 510 25.500.000 25.3.2020 15:16 50.000 512 25.600.000 26.3.2020 09:56 50.000 523 26.150.000 26.3.2020 10:14 50.000 523 26.150.000 26.3.2020 12:23 50.000 523 26.150.000 26.3.2020 12:59 40.000 523 20.920.000 26.3.2020 14:30 15.000 535 8.025.000 27.3.2020 09:43 50.000 563 28.150.000 27.3.2020 09:45 26.975 563 15.186.925 27.3.2020 10:25 50.000 570 28.500.000 27.3.2020 10:27 10.000 570 5.700.000 27.3.2020 11:12 30.000 566 16.980.000 27.3.2020 11:41 20.000 565 11.300.000 27.3.2020 13:52 25.000 552 13.800.000 27.3.2020 13:53 15.000 552 8.280.000 27.3.2020 14:50 9.093 547 4.973.871 27.3.2020 15:17 210 547 114.870 27.3.2020 15:23 20.000 547 10.940.000 Total 1,390,950 716,838,498

The trade is in accordance with Marel’s buyback programme, announced on Nasdaq Iceland on 10 March 2020, and based on the authorisation of Marel hf.´s Annual General Meeting regarding the purchase of own shares on 6 March 2019, as renewed at Marel hf.’s Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2020.

Marel hf. held 13,250,109 own shares prior to the notified transactions and holds 14,641,059 own shares after them, or the equivalent of 1.90% of issued shares in the company.

Marel hf. has purchased a total of 3,867,245 own shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.50% of issued shares in the company, for a total purchase price of ISK 1,937,206,196.

Buybacks under the programme will amount to a maximum of 25,000,000 shares, or the equivalent of 3.2% of issued shares. The buyback programme is in effect from 11 March 2020 until and including 4 September 2020.

The buyback programme is executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of the Icelandic Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies, the Icelandic Act on Securities Transactions No. 108/2007, Chapter II of the Annex to Icelandic Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("MAR"), and the Commission’s delegated regulation 2016/1052.

