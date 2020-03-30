In week 13, Marel hf. purchased 1,390,950 of its own shares in Nasdaq Iceland, at the purchase price of ISK 716,838,498. See further details below:

DateTimeNo. of shares boughtShare price ISK
(rate)		Purchase price (ISK)
23.3.202009:3610.000  501   5.010.000 
23.3.202009:3944.077  501   22.082.577 
23.3.202009:4420.000  497   9.940.000 
23.3.202009:492.371  487   1.154.677 
23.3.202009:592.650  487   1.290.550 
23.3.202011:371.500  491   736.500 
23.3.202011:403.285  491   1.612.935 
23.3.202012:3250.000  491   24.550.000 
23.3.202013:4921.137  491   10.378.267 
23.3.202014:4950.000  491   24.550.000 
23.3.202015:0150.000  491   24.550.000 
23.3.202015:1515.000  491   7.365.000 
23.3.202015:1840.000  491   19.640.000 
24.3.202009:4430.000  493   14.790.000 
24.3.202010:0950.000  495   24.750.000 
24.3.202010:3350.000  500   25.000.000 
24.3.202010:5650.000  500   25.000.000 
24.3.202013:3523.110  501   11.578.110 
24.3.202013:3740.000  501   20.040.000 
24.3.202014:3550.000  501   25.050.000 
24.3.202015:004.000  501   2.004.000 
24.3.202015:001.000  501   501.000 
24.3.202015:1915.642  498   7.789.716 
25.3.202010:1750.000  510   25.500.000 
25.3.202010:4150.000  510   25.500.000 
25.3.202011:0920.000  513   10.260.000 
25.3.202011:19900  505   454.500 
25.3.202012:2010.000  509   5.090.000 
25.3.202013:0425.000  510   12.750.000 
25.3.202013:5350.000  510   25.500.000 
25.3.202014:3150.000  510   25.500.000 
25.3.202015:1650.000  512   25.600.000 
26.3.202009:5650.000  523   26.150.000 
26.3.202010:1450.000  523   26.150.000 
26.3.202012:2350.000  523   26.150.000 
26.3.202012:5940.000  523   20.920.000 
26.3.202014:3015.000  535   8.025.000 
27.3.202009:4350.000  563   28.150.000 
27.3.202009:4526.975  563   15.186.925 
27.3.202010:2550.000  570   28.500.000 
27.3.202010:2710.000  570   5.700.000 
27.3.202011:1230.000  566   16.980.000 
27.3.202011:4120.000  565   11.300.000 
27.3.202013:5225.000  552   13.800.000 
27.3.202013:5315.000  552   8.280.000 
27.3.202014:509.093  547   4.973.871 
27.3.202015:17210  547   114.870 
27.3.202015:2320.000  547   10.940.000 
Total   1,390,950   716,838,498
     

The trade is in accordance with Marel’s buyback programme, announced on Nasdaq Iceland on 10 March 2020, and based on the authorisation of Marel hf.´s Annual General Meeting regarding the purchase of own shares on 6 March 2019, as renewed at Marel hf.’s Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2020.

Marel hf. held 13,250,109 own shares prior to the notified transactions and holds 14,641,059 own shares after them, or the equivalent of 1.90% of issued shares in the company.

Marel hf. has purchased a total of 3,867,245 own shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.50% of issued shares in the company, for a total purchase price of ISK 1,937,206,196.

Buybacks under the programme will amount to a maximum of 25,000,000 shares, or the equivalent of 3.2% of issued shares. The buyback programme is in effect from 11 March 2020 until and including 4 September 2020.

The buyback programme is executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of the Icelandic Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies, the Icelandic Act on Securities Transactions No. 108/2007, Chapter II of the Annex to Icelandic Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("MAR"), and the Commission’s delegated regulation 2016/1052.

Investor Relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email IR@marel.com and tel. +354 563 8001.

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. Our united team of 6,300 employees in over 30 countries delivered around EUR 1.3 billion in revenues in 2019. Annually, Marel invests around 6% of revenues in innovation. By continuously transforming food processing, we enable our customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on NASDAQ Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in June 2019.