MILPITAS, Calif., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robomart, the Silicon Valley based leader in store-hailing, announced today the appointment of Rich Bowen as interim-Chief Operating Officer (COO) and as a member of the company’s Advisory Board. Mr. Bowen has previously served as Director of Last Mile Delivery at Walmart, Director of Operations at Instacart and Head of Product Strategy & Operations at Facebook.



Robomart Co-founder and CEO Ali Ahmed commented: “Rich has a wealth of expertise in leading operations and strategy at some of the largest companies in the world and we are excited that he has chosen to be part of our journey as we gear up for launch.”

A known leader in the grocery delivery space, Mr. Bowen’s expertise in managing operations and logistics for Robomart will come at a critical time due to the challenges with the coronavirus as grocery remains one of the only sectors where discretionary consumer spending is increasing.

Rich added, “Robomart is uniquely positioned to provide an essential service during these trying times. For consumers, the ability to hail a personal mini-mart and shop right at your doorstep for the freshest goods is a game changer - no need to drive to the supermarket and be around other shoppers, and no need to rely on someone else handling your produce and groceries. I’m excited to come on board to define the operational direction for Robomart as the company gets ready to launch.”

About Robomart

Based in Milpitas, Calif., Robomart, Inc. has created the world's first store-hailing service through its on-demand, automated mobile mini-marts. Robomarts are engineered with cutting-edge technology, including driverless tech for autonomy, teleoperations for safety, a checkout-free system for convenience, and purpose-built refrigeration for cooling. Founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneurs with deep domain expertise in on-demand delivery, robotics, and food retailing, the company’s mission is to create the most accessible and immediate way to shop. To learn more about Robomart, visit robomart.co .