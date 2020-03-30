NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Salad , the fast-casual concept serving healthy food at an affordable price, has partnered with Richard A. Friedman, Co-Chair of the Boards of Trustees for Mount Sinai Health System, to deliver 10,000 meals a week to seven hospitals in New York City, serving Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Taking care of our healthcare workers is incredibly important, so that they can in turn take care of their patients,” stated Richard A. Friedman, Co-Chair of the Boards of Trustees for Mount Sinai Health System. “Medical supplies remain critical, but so is providing healthy, delicious meals that are delivered directly to them. When presented with this opportunity from Just Salad, we were able to move very quickly to ensure our medical teams have nutritious food in the weeks ahead.”

"As a NYC-based company, we are honored to serve the healthcare workers taking care of New Yorkers at this extraordinarily challenging time,” stated Nick Kenner, Founder and CEO of Just Salad. “I’m also gratified that this program will bring some of our team members back to work while providing nutritious and satisfying food to the heroes providing medical care at these seven hospitals. This is a proud moment for our company.”

"Our hospital workers are truly the frontlines of this national crisis and fresh, healthy meals are so important for our team’s health and morale,” said David Reich, President of Mount Sinai Hospital. “We sincerely thank Just Salad for their partnership and generosity.”

Just Salad will begin making deliveries on Monday, March 30 and will continue across Mount Sinai hospitals in the weeks ahead.

About Just Salad

Just Salad is a fast casual concept that cultivates healthier lifestyles by serving real food at an affordable price. With the freshest salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, and more, there's something healthy for everyone. Just Salad is the home of the World's Largest Restaurant Reusable Program, saving over 75,000 pounds of plastic each year through its reusable bowl program. The company was founded in 2006 in New York City and has nearly 50 locations in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Dubai.

Learn more about Just Salad: justsalad.com

Find the nearest Just Salad location: justsalad.com/locations

Follow Just Salad on Instagram: @justsalad