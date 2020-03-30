NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clubhouse, the collaborative home for modern software teams, today announced that its registered user base has increased from 30,000 to 100,000 since September 2019. Customers include the fastest-growing organizations like Dataiku, Glitch, LaunchDarkly and Scale AI.



Software project management tools are either too simple and do not scale as teams grow or they are overly complex to the point where the only choice is to adopt multiple tools such as Atlassian’s Jira and Trello. These complex project management tools create silo effects that minimize collaboration and visibility between engineering teams and the rest of the organization.

From day one, Clubhouse’s philosophy has been to deliver products and features that are fast and enjoyable so teams can focus on what matters – working together to create quality software their customers love. Clubhouse is the first and only software project management platform that successfully bridges collaboration across high-growth businesses. The platform provides the perfect balance of simplicity and structure so product and engineering teams can effectively plan, collaborate and manage their work across the entire organization, and it scales as their teams grow, without friction and bloat to slow them down.

“Our mission since day one was to build an easy-to-use, fast and enjoyable platform that enables modern software teams and their collaborators to do their best work,” said Kurt Schrader, co-founder and CEO of Clubhouse. “Today Clubhouse is used by thousands of organizations from around the world, and we are laser focused on delighting our customers with a great experience to make collaborating even easier.”

Clubhouse has been named one of 57 startups that will boom in Business Insider, one of 12 companies to watch by SD Times, one of 10 tech startups that will help the world build more resilient, secure and observable software by Packt and an MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Innovation Showcase finalist.

About Clubhouse

Clubhouse is the collaborative home for modern software teams. Thousands of companies from all over the world use Clubhouse to plan, collaborate and build better software together. The company is headquartered in New York City and backed by Greylock Partners, Battery Ventures and other top tier investors. For more information, visit https://www.clubhouse.io or follow Clubhouse on Twitter @Clubhouse.