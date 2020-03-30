Coconut Creek, FL, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- NutraLife Biosciences , Inc. (the “Company” or “NutraLife”) ( OTC: NLBS ) announced today that it is converting the Company’s existing nutraceutical bottling manufacturing operation to produce sanitizer products.



Amid the global pandemic of COVID-19, NutraLife has increased its scope of production in accordance with 21 CFR 211–Current Good Manufacturing Practices for Finished Pharmaceuticals and has been assigned its labeler code from the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) in order to operate as an over-the-counter manufacturer. NutraLife is taking all necessary steps to ramp up production while adhering to FDA guidelines for the production, packaging, labeling, and distribution of the sanitizer products.

NutraLife plans to operate multiple shifts daily to aid in the current shortage of sanitizer products while keeping its employees safe and employed as an essential business during this time of need. The Company is currently in the production of Eddie’s Clean Hands Sanitizing Spray, which is an alcohol-based sanitizer with soothing emollients such as aloe and glycerin in order to prevent excessive skin drying and is scented with natural, artisan lavender oil. The sanitizer can be applied to hands or surfaces.

Moving forward, NutraLife will continue to develop alternative delivery methods to meet consumer preference in forms of gels or foaming sanitizers. The current liquid spray in production features 2oz. and 8oz. formats for increased convenience.

About the Company

NutraLife Biosciences, Inc. operates a multifaceted life sciences company. For more than 6 years the Company has manufactured and distributed private label and branded nutraceutical and skincare wellness products.

