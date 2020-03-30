New York, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336698/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global microbiome sequencing services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing growth in microbiome-centered therapeutic developments. In addition, increasing focus on laboratory accreditations is anticipated to boost the growth of the global microbiome sequencing services market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global microbiome sequencing services market is segmented as below:

End-User:

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Research and Academic Institutes

• Direct-To-Consumer Service Providers



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



Key Trends for global microbiome sequencing services market growth

This study identifies increasing focus on laboratory accreditations as the prime reasons driving the global microbiome sequencing services market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global microbiome sequencing services market 2020-2024

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global microbiome sequencing services market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as BaseClear BV, bioMérieux SA, Brooks Automation Inc., Clinical Microbiomics AS, Eurofins Scientific SE, Microbiome Insights, Molecular Research LP, Norgen Biotek Corp., Novogene Corp. and OraSure Technologies Inc. .

The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

